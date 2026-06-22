/Top 5 players who are likely to be traded before IPL 2027: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav and...

The dust has barely settled on the IPL 2026 season, but the trade window is already buzzing and speculation is rife about major reshuffles before the 2027 season. With franchises reassessing squads, captaincy dynamics shifting, and several high-profile players facing uncertain futures, blockbuster trades could reshape the league before the IPL 2027 season.
Here are top 5 players who are likely to be traded before the IPL 2027 season:
Yashasvi Jaiswal had a relatively quiet IPL 2026 by his standards (427 runs at an average of 30.50). Despite this, he remains highly sought after due to his explosive potential and proven batting credentials. Trade buzz has intensified, with a potential blockbuster swap to Mumbai Indians in exchange for Hardik Pandya being widely discussed. MI sees Jaiswal as the ideal long-term opener to pair with or succeed Rohit Sharma. RR, meanwhile, could use the trade to address other squad needs. Yashasvi is a generational talent with leadership ambitions. A move to a big franchise like MI could unlock even bigger performances, accelerate his growth and give him the platform he craves. (Pic credit: IANS)
In his IPL career playing for the Rajasthan Royals, Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored 2,593 runs in 83 matches at an average of 33.67 and a rapid strike rate of 152.79, featuring 2 centuries, 18 half-centuries, and the record for the fastest fifty in tournament history off just 13 balls. (Pic credit: IANS)
Hardik Pandya’s stint as Mumbai Indians captain has been turbulent. After another underwhelming IPL season for MI in 2026, reports suggest he is almost certain to leave the franchise. Multiple teams have shown strong interest in a Hardik Pandya trade. Hardik’s all-round abilities and experience remain valuable, but MI fans and management appear ready for a change. A fresh start at any other team could revive his form and prolong his IPL career. (Pic credit: IANS)
Hardik Pandya has played 162 IPL matches, scoring 2,955 runs at an strike rate of 146.28 alongside picking up 82 wickets, while notably winning five IPL trophies - four with the Mumbai Indians and one as the captain of the Gujarat Titans in 2022. (Pic credit: IANS)
Rishabh Pant, the most expensive player in IPL history (purchased for Rs 27 crore ahead of 2025) is reportedly set for a dramatic "homecoming." Pant officially stepped down as LSG captain following a disappointing 2026 campaign where the team finished dead last. Across two seasons with LSG, Pant struggled to find his blistering best, scoring just 581 runs at an average of 26.4. Recognizing that both he and the franchise need a hard reset, Pant has reportedly (TOI report) approached the management to facilitate a move back to Delhi Capitals - the franchise where he spent his formative years and became a star player. (Pic credit: IANS)
In his IPL career spanning from 2016 to 2026 across franchises like the Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants, Rishabh Pant has played 139 matches, scoring 3,865 runs at an average of 33.60 and an explosive strike rate of 146.79, including 20 half-centuries and 2 centuries with a highest score of 128 not out (Pic credit: IANS)
Kolkata Knight Riders are reportedly looking for a total overhaul and a strong leadership figure after two forgettable seasons under Ajinkya Rahane. Suryakumar Yadav, the star Mumbai Indians player, is reportedly being linked to a return to KKR - a franchise where he previously served as vice-captain. As per reports, Mumbai may look to trade or release Suryakumar as part of squad restructuring and with KKR desperately looking for a talismanic leader, SKY is heavily rumored to be traded into the squad to take over the captaincy duties. (Pic credit: IANS)
Suryakumar Yadav has played 179 IPL matches, scoring 4,581 runs at an average of 33.68 and an explosive strike rate of 148.58, featuring 31 half-centuries and 2 centuries with a highest score of 103*. (Pic credit: IANS)
India spinner Kuldeep Yadav is reportedly heading to Lucknow Super Giants in one of the more straightforward specialist trades. LSG needs proven spin depth, and Kuldeep’s wrist-spin variations fit perfectly. This move could form part of a larger swap involving Rishabh Pant returning to Delhi Capitals, giving both teams targeted reinforcements. Kuldeep has been a consistent performer for DC but may benefit from a new role in LSG’s bowling attack. It addresses clear weaknesses for Lucknow while allowing DC to reshape around batting firepower. (Pic credit: IANS)
Kuldeep Yadav has taken 112 wickets in 110 IPL matches at an average of 27.94 and a economy rate of 8.26, with his career-best bowling figures being 4/14 against his former franchise, the Kolkata Knight Riders, in 2022. (Pic credit: IANS)