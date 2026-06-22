/Top 5 players who are likely to be traded before IPL 2027: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav and...

1. Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal had a relatively quiet IPL 2026 by his standards (427 runs at an average of 30.50). Despite this, he remains highly sought after due to his explosive potential and proven batting credentials. Trade buzz has intensified, with a potential blockbuster swap to Mumbai Indians in exchange for Hardik Pandya being widely discussed. MI sees Jaiswal as the ideal long-term opener to pair with or succeed Rohit Sharma. RR, meanwhile, could use the trade to address other squad needs. Yashasvi is a generational talent with leadership ambitions. A move to a big franchise like MI could unlock even bigger performances, accelerate his growth and give him the platform he craves. (Pic credit: IANS)