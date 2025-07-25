Top 5 Players With Most Test Centuries Against One Team: Don Bradman Against England, Joe Root Against India And More
In Test cricket history, only a select few batsmen have racked up a remarkable number of centuries against one opponent. At the top of this elite list is the legendary Don Bradman, followed by modern greats.
Don Bradman (Australia) vs England - 19 Centuries
Bradman holds the world record with 19 Test centuries against England, underscoring his dominance in one of cricket’s fiercest rivalries.
Sunil Gavaskar (India) vs West Indies - 13 Centuries
The Indian legend scored 13 hundreds in Test cricket against the West Indies, a testament to his mastery over formidable bowling attacks of the 1970s and ’80s.
Jack Hobbs (England) vs Australia - 12 Centuries
With 12 Test centuries against Australia, Hobbs was one of Jim Laker’s favorite pre-war opponents.
Steven Smith (Australia) vs England - 12 Centuries
Smith has amassed 12 centuries in Test matches against England, demonstrating his ability to perform across challenging conditions.
Joe Root (England) vs India - 12 Centuries
Root recently reached his 12th Test century against India, cementing his place among cricket’s elite. This feat places him just behind the top four century-makers of all time and surpasses Steve Smith for most centuries against India.
Joe Root Eyes History
Joe Root became second highest run scorer after his 12th century against India in 4th test and inches himself closer to Sachin Tendulkar’s all time record.
