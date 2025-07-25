Advertisement
NewsPhotosTop 5 Players With Most Test Centuries Against One Team: Don Bradman Against England, Joe Root Against India And More
Top 5 Players With Most Test Centuries Against One Team: Don Bradman Against England, Joe Root Against India And More

In Test cricket history, only a select few batsmen have racked up a remarkable number of centuries against one opponent. At the top of this elite list is the legendary Don Bradman, followed by modern greats. 

 

Updated:Jul 25, 2025, 09:23 PM IST
Don Bradman (Australia) vs England - 19 Centuries

Don Bradman (Australia) vs England - 19 Centuries

Bradman holds the world record with 19 Test centuries against England, underscoring his dominance in one of cricket’s fiercest rivalries. 

 

Sunil Gavaskar (India) vs West Indies - 13 Centuries

Sunil Gavaskar (India) vs West Indies - 13 Centuries

The Indian legend scored 13 hundreds in Test cricket against the West Indies, a testament to his mastery over formidable bowling attacks of the 1970s and ’80s. 

 

Jack Hobbs (England) vs Australia - 12 Centuries

Jack Hobbs (England) vs Australia - 12 Centuries

With 12 Test centuries against Australia, Hobbs was one of Jim Laker’s favorite pre-war opponents. 

 

Steven Smith (Australia) vs England - 12 Centuries

Steven Smith (Australia) vs England - 12 Centuries

Smith has amassed 12 centuries in Test matches against England, demonstrating his ability to perform across challenging conditions. 

 

Joe Root (England) vs India - 12 Centuries

Joe Root (England) vs India - 12 Centuries

Root recently reached his 12th Test century against India, cementing his place among cricket’s elite. This feat places him just behind the top four century-makers of all time and surpasses Steve Smith for most centuries against India. 

 

Joe Root Eyes History

Joe Root Eyes History

Joe Root became second highest run scorer after his 12th century against India in 4th test and inches himself closer to Sachin Tendulkar’s all time record. 

 

All Images: X 

