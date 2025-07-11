Advertisement
Top 5 Players With Most Test Runs On Home Soil: Joe Root Joins List With Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis - Check List

Here are the top five cricketers with the most Test runs in their home countries, showcasing their dominance and lasting legacy. Each player’s unique contribution and leadership are also briefly profiled, emphasizing their greatness in home conditions. 

 

Updated:Jul 11, 2025, 01:52 PM IST
Ricky Ponting in Australia – 7,578 Runs

Ricky Ponting in Australia – 7,578 Runs

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting holds the record for the most Test runs on home soil, scoring 7,578 Test runs in Australia. 

 

Australia’s Greatest Captain

Australia’s Greatest Captain

Ponting led Australia to four major ICC titles as captain: the 2003 and 2007 Cricket World Cups, and the 2006 and 2009 Champions Trophy, winning all of them.

 

Sachin Tendulkar in India – 7,216 Runs

Sachin Tendulkar in India – 7,216 Runs

Widely revered as the "God of Cricket", Sachin Tendulkar dominated bowlers worldwide. On Indian soil, he amassed 7,216 Test runs, the highest by an Indian player in India.

 

A Legacy Like No Other

A Legacy Like No Other

Tendulkar remains the only cricketer in history to score 100 international centuries, a feat that still stands unmatched.

 

Mahela Jayawardene in Sri Lanka – 7,167 Runs

Mahela Jayawardene in Sri Lanka – 7,167 Runs

Mahela Jayawardene holds the record for the most Test runs in Sri Lanka with 7,167 runs. His elegant stroke play and calm presence at the crease made him a fan favorite and a national hero.

 

Jayawardene the Mentor

Jayawardene the Mentor

Beyond the numbers, Jayawardene inspired generations of Sri Lankan cricketers with his class, leadership, and cricketing intellect.

 

Jacques Kallis in South Africa – 7,035 Runs

Jacques Kallis in South Africa – 7,035 Runs

One of the greatest all-rounders in cricket history, Jacques Kallis scored 7,035 runs in South Africa. His contribution at home was vital to South Africa’s rise in the Test arena.

 

The Complete Package

The Complete Package

With 25,534 runs and 577 wickets across formats, Kallis redefined the role of an all-rounder, combining reliability with excellence.

 

Joe Root in England – 7,000 Runs

Joe Root in England – 7,000 Runs

Joe Root, the modern-day maestro of Test cricket, reached the 7,000-run mark on English soil during Day 1 of the 3rd Test against India at Lord’s in July 2025. He became only the fifth batter to reach this milestone at home.

 

The Modern Test Maestro

The Modern Test Maestro

A former England Test captain and a key member of the "Fab Four" (alongside Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, and Kane Williamson), Root has scored 13,214 Test runs. His graceful stroke play and unmatched consistency have cemented his legacy as a red-ball legend.

 

