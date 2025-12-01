Top 5 Sachin Tendulkar Records That Could Remain Untouchable For Virat Kohli: Most Int'l Cricket Runs, Most POTM Awards And.... Check In Pics
Sachin Tendulkar holds several unbeatable world records in international cricket. While Virat Kohli is one of the greatest of all time, there are a few iconic milestones set by Sachin that Kohli may never surpass due to the volume of cricket and longevity involved.
Most International Runs - 34,357
Sachin Tendulkar scored a world record 34,357 runs in international cricket. No active cricketer is even close to this milestone. Virat Kohli currently has 27,808 international runs and is placed third on the list, still far behind Sachin’s astronomical tally.
Longevity Behind the Record
Sachin played international cricket for 24 years, giving him unmatched time to build this record. With modern cricket schedules shifting formats and workload management involved, breaking Sachin’s total runs record seems nearly impossible.
Most ODI Matches - 463
Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for playing the most ODI matches, 463. Virat Kohli has played only 306 ODIs so far. With fewer ODIs being played in the current era, surpassing Sachin’s extraordinary number of appearances looks unlikely.
Most International Fours - 4,076
Sachin smashed a world record 4,076 fours across all formats. Kohli has 2,739 fours in international cricket so far. With changing batting styles focusing more on six-hitting and aggressive strike rates, this record appears safely held by Sachin forever.
Second on the List
Even legends like Kumar Sangakkara are far behind with 3,015 fours. No current cricketer seems capable of matching Sachin’s consistency of boundary-hitting across formats and conditions.
Most ODI Runs - 18,426
Sachin Tendulkar holds the world record for most ODI runs: 18,426, scored at an average of 44.83 in 463 matches. Kohli has 14,390 runs in the format. With fewer ODIs being played globally, Sachin’s record looks untouchable.
Dominance in ODIs
Sachin’s ODI numbers include 49 hundreds, 96 fifties and a high score of an unbeaten 200. His longevity and dominance make this a milestone that may remain unmatched in cricket history.
Most ODI Man of the Match Awards - 62
Sachin has won the most Man of the Match awards in ODI cricket - 62. Kohli has 44 so far. Considering the reduced number of ODIs and stronger rotation policies, it appears highly challenging for Kohli to surpass this legendary record.
