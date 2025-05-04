Advertisement
NewsPhotosTop 5 Youngest Overseas Players To Hit IPL 50s: Jacob Bethell Tops, Jake Frasher Follows
photoDetails

Top 5 Youngest Overseas Players To Hit IPL 50s: Jacob Bethell Tops, Jake Frasher Follows

Jacob Bethell sets a new IPL record as the youngest overseas player to score a half-century, surpassing Jake Fraser-McGurk and other international stars. Here's the full top-5 list.

 

Updated:May 04, 2025, 02:51 PM IST
Jacob Bethell vs CSK - 21y 192d

1/10
Jacob Bethell vs CSK - 21y 192d

Jacob Bethell became the youngest overseas cricketer to score a half-century in the IPL. He scored a brilliant 55 runs off 33 balls against CSK in the ongoing IPL 2025.   

 

Jacob’s Maturity In Innings

2/10
Jacob’s Maturity In Innings

The young Barbadian all-rounder showed maturity beyond his age against a high-pressure team like CSK, announcing himself on the IPL stage.

 

Jake Fraser-McGurk vs LSG - 22y 1d

3/10
Jake Fraser-McGurk vs LSG - 22y 1d

Jake Fraser McGurk made a half-century against Lucknow Super Giants in his debut season of IPL 2024 for Delhi Capitals, showing his worth in the IPL. 

 

Jake’s Impact In IPL

4/10
Jake’s Impact In IPL

The Australian youngster smashed one of the fastest fifties of IPL 2024 right after his 22nd birthday and became a fan favorite with his fearless approach and quick-fire innings for Delhi Capitals.

 

Shimron Hetmyer vs SRH - 22y 129d

5/10
Shimron Hetmyer vs SRH - 22y 129d

Shimron Hetmyer was already known for his six-hitting ability, and he scored a fluent, brilliant half-century against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2019. 

 

Shimron Hetmyer As Finisher

6/10
Shimron Hetmyer As Finisher

Shimron’s ability to give runs at the end overs gave his team strong finishes and was quickly seen as a finisher with flair.

 

Sam Curran vs MI - 22y 142d

7/10
Sam Curran vs MI - 22y 142d

Sam Curran was the rising star for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 when he scored a quick fifty against the Mumbai Indians

 

Sam As An All-Rounder

8/10
Sam As An All-Rounder

Sam Curran stunned everyone with a gritty and aggressive half-century and proved his value as a true all-rounder, capable of shifting momentum with the bat when needed.

 

Quinton de Kock vs SRH - 22y 143d

9/10
Quinton de Kock vs SRH - 22y 143d

Long before becoming an IPL regular, a young de Kock showed signs of brilliance with a composed half-century against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2015. 

 

De Cock As Opener

10/10
De Cock As Opener

The innings cemented his position as a top-order asset and predicted his future success in T20 leagues.

 

