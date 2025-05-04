Top 5 Youngest Overseas Players To Hit IPL 50s: Jacob Bethell Tops, Jake Frasher Follows
Jacob Bethell sets a new IPL record as the youngest overseas player to score a half-century, surpassing Jake Fraser-McGurk and other international stars. Here's the full top-5 list.
Jacob Bethell vs CSK - 21y 192d
Jacob Bethell became the youngest overseas cricketer to score a half-century in the IPL. He scored a brilliant 55 runs off 33 balls against CSK in the ongoing IPL 2025.
Jacob’s Maturity In Innings
The young Barbadian all-rounder showed maturity beyond his age against a high-pressure team like CSK, announcing himself on the IPL stage.
Jake Fraser-McGurk vs LSG - 22y 1d
Jake Fraser McGurk made a half-century against Lucknow Super Giants in his debut season of IPL 2024 for Delhi Capitals, showing his worth in the IPL.
Jake’s Impact In IPL
The Australian youngster smashed one of the fastest fifties of IPL 2024 right after his 22nd birthday and became a fan favorite with his fearless approach and quick-fire innings for Delhi Capitals.
Shimron Hetmyer vs SRH - 22y 129d
Shimron Hetmyer was already known for his six-hitting ability, and he scored a fluent, brilliant half-century against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2019.
Shimron Hetmyer As Finisher
Shimron’s ability to give runs at the end overs gave his team strong finishes and was quickly seen as a finisher with flair.
Sam Curran vs MI - 22y 142d
Sam Curran was the rising star for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 when he scored a quick fifty against the Mumbai Indians
Sam As An All-Rounder
Sam Curran stunned everyone with a gritty and aggressive half-century and proved his value as a true all-rounder, capable of shifting momentum with the bat when needed.
Quinton de Kock vs SRH - 22y 143d
Long before becoming an IPL regular, a young de Kock showed signs of brilliance with a composed half-century against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2015.
De Cock As Opener
The innings cemented his position as a top-order asset and predicted his future success in T20 leagues.
