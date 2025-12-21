Advertisement
NewsPhotosTop 6 Shocking Steal Deals Of IPL 2026 Auction From MI, LSG, DC, RCB, CSK: Quinton de Cock, Ben Duckett And... - Check In Pics
Top 6 Shocking Steal Deals Of IPL 2026 Auction From MI, LSG, DC, RCB, CSK: Quinton de Cock, Ben Duckett And... - Check In Pics

The IPL 2026 Auction was not just about blockbuster signings but also about smart buys that delivered maximum value for minimal cost. Several franchises showcased a sharp auction strategy by snapping up proven international stars at base or near-base prices. Here are the top 6 steal deals by teams in the IPL 2026 auction.

Updated:Dec 21, 2025, 04:50 PM IST
Quinton de Kock - Mumbai Indians (Rs 1 Crore)

Quinton de Kock - Mumbai Indians (Rs 1 Crore)

Quinton de Kock's return to the Mumbai Indians for just Rs 1 crore is one of the biggest bargains of the IPL 2026 auction. A proven IPL match-winner and experienced wicketkeeper, de Kock adds instant firepower at the top without denting MI’s purse.

Wanindu Hasaranga - Lucknow Super Giants (Rs 2 Crore)

Wanindu Hasaranga - Lucknow Super Giants (Rs 2 Crore)

Wanindu Hasaranga, going to Lucknow Super Giants at the base price, raised many eyebrows. One of the best T20 all-round spinners in world cricket, Hasaranga brings wickets, control, and late-order hitting at tremendous value.

David Miller - Delhi Capitals (Rs 2 Crore)

David Miller - Delhi Capitals (Rs 2 Crore)

Snapped up for just Rs 2 crore, David Miller is a steal for the Delhi Capitals. Known for finishing games under pressure, Miller’s experience in crunch moments makes him a priceless addition to DC’s middle order.

Jacob Duffy - Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Rs 2 Crore)

Jacob Duffy - Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Rs 2 Crore)

Jacob Duffy, joining the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Rs 2 crore, offers depth to their pace attack. With swing up front and discipline at the death, Duffy could quietly become a key weapon for RCB.

Ben Duckett - Delhi Capitals (Rs 2 Crore)

Ben Duckett - Delhi Capitals (Rs 2 Crore)

Another smart pick by Delhi Capitals, Ben Duckett, was secured at the base price. Duckett’s aggressive batting and ability to handle spin make him a flexible option across formats and match situations.

Akeal Hosein - Chennai Super Kings (Rs 2 Crore)

Akeal Hosein - Chennai Super Kings (Rs 2 Crore)

Akeal Hosein landing at Chennai Super Kings for Rs 2 crore is classic CSK strategy. A reliable left-arm spinner with a calm head, Hosein fits perfectly into CSK’s spin-friendly and experience-driven setup.

Why These Were True Steals

Why These Were True Steals

Each of these players was selected at or near their base price, despite possessing proven international and T20 credentials. Smart auctions aren’t about spending big, it’s about spending right, and IPL 2026 showcased exactly that.

