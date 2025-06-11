Advertisement
NewsPhotosTop 6 Teams With Most Wins In World Test Championship: Australia Tops Win Chart, India & England Close Behind - Check List
Top 6 Teams With Most Wins In World Test Championship: Australia Tops Win Chart, India & England Close Behind - Check List

The World Test Championship (WTC) has showcased thrilling rivalries among cricketing giants. Here are the top 6 teams with the most wins in the WTC cycle. 

Updated:Jun 11, 2025, 08:11 PM IST
Australia – 33 wins (53 matches)

Australia – 33 wins (53 matches)

Australia has been the most dominant force, winning 33 of 53 WTC matches, the highest among all teams, and finalists twice, winning in the 2021–23 final. Their campaign featured a perfect home record (8 wins, 2 draws) and resilience overseas, including series victories in Pakistan and New Zealand. 

 

England – 32 wins (65 matches)

England – 32 wins (65 matches)

England has amassed 32 victories in 65 WTC matches, the most played by any team. Despite not reaching the final yet, their aggressive “Bazball” approach under McCullum and Stokes led to a series of positive results and an impressive session-winning rate.

 

India – 31 wins (56 matches)

India – 31 wins (56 matches)

India ranks third in total wins with 31 triumphs in 56 matches, and has reached two finals (2021, 2023). Their WTC runs feature strong away results, securing wins in Australia and England, and a solid win-loss ratio. 

 

South Africa – 21 wins (40 matches)

South Africa – 21 wins (40 matches)

South Africa has won 21 of 40 WTC matches, sitting mid-table. Their performances improved significantly in the 2023–25 cycle, with victories in the West Indies, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan helping them top the standings and reach their first final. 

 

New Zealand – 19 wins (39 matches)

New Zealand – 19 wins (39 matches)

New Zealand has notched up 19 wins in 39 WTC fixtures and were the inaugural champions in 2021, defeating India in the final. Known for their consistent away success (e.g., against Pakistan and India), they finished their maiden cycle with 15 wins out of 33 matches.

 

Pakistan – 13 wins (40 matches)

Pakistan – 13 wins (40 matches)

Pakistan has recorded 13 victories in 40 WTC contests, struggling to build consistency. They failed to qualify for any finals and experienced setbacks, including defeat in both the first two cycles, partly due to low WTC rankings.

 

Image Credit:- X 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK