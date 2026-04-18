Top 7 batters with most runs for India in T20I cricket: Smriti Mandhana on top, Rohit Sharma at 2nd, Virat Kohli at...; check full list

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Smriti Mandhana etched her name in the record books by surpassing Rohit Sharma to become the highest run-scorer in T20 internationals among Indians across men’s and women’s cricket. Smriti achieved the huge milestone during the opening match of India’s five-match T20I series against South Africa at Kingsmead, Durban on Friday, April 17.

Here is the list of Indian batters with the most runs in T20I cricket: