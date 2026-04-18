Top 7 batters with most runs for India in T20I cricket: Smriti Mandhana on top, Rohit Sharma at 2nd, Virat Kohli at...; check full list
Smriti Mandhana etched her name in the record books by surpassing Rohit Sharma to become the highest run-scorer in T20 internationals among Indians across men’s and women’s cricket. Smriti achieved the huge milestone during the opening match of India’s five-match T20I series against South Africa at Kingsmead, Durban on Friday, April 17.
Here is the list of Indian batters with the most runs in T20I cricket:
1. Smriti Mandhana - 4,244 Runs
In the opening match of India’s 2026 tour of South Africa in Durban, Smriti Mandhana surpassed Rohit Sharma to become the highest T20I run-scorer in Indian history (Men or Women). Smriti has amassed 4,244 runs in 161 matches (155 innings) at an average of 30.31 and a strike rate of 124.38, including 1 century and 33 fifties. Her elegant strokeplay and big-match temperament make her a global superstar. (Pic credit: IANS)
2. Rohit Sharma - 4,231 Runs
Rohit Sharma held the record for the most runs in Indian T20I history for years. Rohit retired from the format on a high note after leading India to the T20 World Cup title in 2024. He finished his T20I career with 4,231 runs in 159 matches with 5 centuries and 32 fifties. (Pic credit: IANS)
3. Virat Kohli - 4,188 Runs
Virat Kohli, known for his ability to chase, remains the only Indian with an average near 50 in this format. Like Rohit Sharma, Kohli bid farewell to T20 Internationals following the 2024 World Cup triumph. Virat finished his glorious T20I career with 4,188 runs in 125 matches at an average of 48.69, including 1 century and 38 fifties. (Pic credit: IANS)
4. Harmanpreet Kaur - 3869 Runs
In T20I cricket, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has scored 3,869 runs in 191 matches at an average of 29.76, including one century and 15 half-centuries. Her power-hitting and leadership have been pivotal for India's success. (Pic credit: IANS)
5. Suryakumar Yadav - 3,272 Runs
Suryakumar Yadav, one of the most explosive middle-order batters in the format, recently captained India to the T20 World Cup 2026 title win. Suryakumar has played 113 T20Is for India, scoring 3,272 runs at an average of 36.35 and a strike rate of 162.94, with 4 centuries and 25 fifties. (Pic credit: IANS)
6. Hardik Pandya - 2,288 Runs
Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has played 138 T20Is for India scoring 2,288 runs at an average of 28.24 with a strike rate of 145.91, including 9 fifties. Hardik has played a key role in India's T20 World Cup title wins in the last two editions. (Pic credit: IANS)
7. KL Rahul - 2265 Runs
KL Rahul has played 72 T20Is for India, scoring 2,265 runs in 68 innings at an average of 37.75 and a strike rate of 139.12, with 2 centuries, 22 fifties, and a highest score of 110 not out. He often opened the batting and also kept wickets occasionally. (Pic credit: IANS)
Trending Photos