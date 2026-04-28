Top 7 batters with most runs in IPL history: Virat Kohli leads, Rohit Sharma at 2nd spot, MS Dhoni at...; check full list
Virat Kohli etched his name into the history books by becoming the first player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to score 9,000 runs during the RCB vs DC clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday, April 27. When it comes to scoring most runs in IPL history, Virat continues his reign at the summit, while Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni also feature in the elite list.
Here is the list of the all-time leading run-scorers in IPL history:
1. Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli remains the only player in IPL history to breach the 9,000-run mark. His career has been defined by his loyalty to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and after finally leading them to their first title in 2025. Virat, who has scored 9,012 runs in 275 matches so far, is the highest run scorer in IPL history and his legacy as the league's greatest batter is undisputed. (Pic credit: RCB)
2. Rohit Sharma
With 7,183 runs in 276 matches so far, Rohit Sharma is the second highest run scorer in IPL history. Rohit, who is one of the most successful IPL captain in history, has been a explosive opener and middle-order anchor, contributing heavily to Mumbai Indians' multiple titles. (Pic credit: IANS)
3. Shikhar Dhawan
In the IPL, Shikhar Dhawan has scored a total of 6,769 runs across 222 matches. He remains one of the most prolific run-getters in the tournament's history, sitting only behind Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma on the all-time list. Since his official retirement from all forms of professional cricket in August 2024, his final tally is a remarkable testament to his consistency as an opener. (Pic credit: IANS)
4. David Warner
David Warner, who has scored a total of 6,565 runs in 184 matches so far in his IPL career, remains one of the most successful overseas players in the tournament's history, holding several records for his consistency at the top of the order. Warner's explosive starts powered SRH to the 2016 title and made him one of the most feared overseas batters ever. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
5. KL Rahul
KL Rahul has evolved into a versatile top-order batter across IPL franchises, having scored 5580 in 153 matches so far. Still active in 2026, he continues adding to his tally with elegant drives and big hits. (Pic credit: IANS)
6. Suresh Raina
Known as 'Mr. IPL' for his dynamic batting and key contributions to CSK's success, Raina was the first player to reach 5,000 runs in the league. For years, he was the heartbeat of the CSK top order. Although he retired after the 2021 season with 5528 runs in 205 matches, his tally remained so high that it took years for others to overtake him. (Pic credit: IANS)
7. MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni, who is one of the most successful captains in IPL history after leading CSK to five titles, has scored a total of 5,439 runs in 278 matches in his IPL career. Dhoni's finishing prowess and leadership shine through, even as he features lower in the order. Captain, leader, and icon - Dhoni's impact transcends raw numbers. (Pic credit: IANS)
Trending Photos