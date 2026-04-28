Top 7 batters with most runs in IPL history: Virat Kohli leads, Rohit Sharma at 2nd spot, MS Dhoni at...; check full list

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Virat Kohli etched his name into the history books by becoming the first player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to score 9,000 runs during the RCB vs DC clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday, April 27. When it comes to scoring most runs in IPL history, Virat continues his reign at the summit, while Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni also feature in the elite list.

Here is the list of the all-time leading run-scorers in IPL history: