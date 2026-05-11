Top 7 fastest fifties for CSK in IPL history: Urvil Patel on top, Suresh Raina at 2nd, MS Dhoni at...; check full list

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Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Urvil Patel etched his name into IPL history by smashing a half-century in just 13 balls against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday, May 11. The explosive knock not only equalled the joint-fastest fifty in IPL history but also shattered Suresh Raina’s long-standing franchise record for CSK.

Here's list of batters who have smashed fastest fifties for CSK in IPL history: