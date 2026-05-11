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NewsPhotosTop 7 fastest fifties for CSK in IPL history: Urvil Patel on top, Suresh Raina at 2nd, MS Dhoni at...; check full list
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Top 7 fastest fifties for CSK in IPL history: Urvil Patel on top, Suresh Raina at 2nd, MS Dhoni at...; check full list

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Urvil Patel etched his name into IPL history by smashing a half-century in just 13 balls against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday, May 11. The explosive knock not only equalled the joint-fastest fifty in IPL history but also shattered Suresh Raina’s long-standing franchise record for CSK.

Here's list of batters who have smashed fastest fifties for CSK in IPL history:

Updated:May 11, 2026, 11:29 PM IST
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1. Urvil Patel - 13 Balls

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1. Urvil Patel - 13 Balls

In a display of pure power-hitting that lit up the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Urvil Patel etched his name into IPL history by smashing a half-century in just 13 balls against Lucknow Super Giants on May 10, 2026. The explosive knock not only equalled the joint-fastest fifty in IPL history but also shattered Suresh Raina’s long-standing record for the fastest half-century for CSK. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)  

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2. Suresh Raina: 16 Balls

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2. Suresh Raina: 16 Balls

For over a decade, Suresh Raina, known as 'Mr. IPL', held the record for the fastest fifty by a CSK batter. In the 2014 Qualifier 2, Raina played what many consider the greatest cameo in league history, scoring 87 runs off just 25 balls, including a 16-ball fifty that briefly gave CSK hope in a massive chase against Punjab on May 30, 2014.  (Pic credit: IANS)  

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3. Moeen Ali - 19 Balls

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3. Moeen Ali - 19 Balls

Moeen Ali, the England and CSK all-rounder tore into the Rajasthan Royals' bowling at the Brabourne Stadium, reaching his fifty in 19 balls during the final league game of the IPL 2022 season. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)  

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4. Ajinkya Rahane - 19 Balls

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4. Ajinkya Rahane - 19 Balls

In a surprising tactical shift, Ajinkya Rahane redefined his T20 game with a 19-ball fifty for CSK against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium during IPL 2023 season.  (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)  

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5. Dewald Brevis - 19 Balls

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5. Dewald Brevis - 19 Balls

Dewald Brevis, the young South African star joined the elite list during the IPL 2025 season with an aggressive 19-ball half-century for CSK against the Gujarat Titans. (Pic credit: CSK)  

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6. MS Dhoni - 20 Balls

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6. MS Dhoni - 20 Balls

MS Dhoni, the legendary CSK captain makes the list with his 20-ball blitz during the IPL 2012 Eliminator against Mumbai Indians on May 23, proving his finishing prowess in high-stakes knockout games. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)  

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7. Ambati Rayudu - 20 Balls

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7. Ambati Rayudu - 20 Balls

Ambati Rayudu matched MS Dhoni's 20-ball fifty for CSK in a high-scoring thriller against Mumbai Indians during IPL 2021 season on May 1 in Delhi. (Pic credit: IANS) 

 

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CSKurvil patelMS DhoniFastest fifty CSK IPLFastest 50 CSK IPL batters list Urvil Patel Suresh Raina MS Dhoni Moeen Ali Ajinkya Rahane Dewald Brevis MS Dhoni Ambati Rayudu
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