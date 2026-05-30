Top 7 highest run-scorers in a single IPL edition: Virat Kohli at 1st spot, Shubman Gill at 2nd, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at...; check full list
The Indian Premier League (IPL) has transformed into an absolute paradise for batters over the years. From the pristine classical stroke-play of Virat Kohli to the modern, fear-free onslaughts of teenage prodigies like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the cash-rich league has witnessed some mind-boggling batting performances from individuals.
Here is the list of the top 7 highest individual run-scorers in a single IPL edition:
1. Virat Kohli (RCB, 2016) - 973 Runs
Virat Kohli's IPL 2016 campaign isn't just a record; it is the ultimate gold standard of T20 batting. Operating at an unearthly level of consistency, Kohli smashed 4 centuries and 7 half-centuries to score 973 runs in a single season in 2016. Despite carrying stitches in his hand and pushing the limits of what seemed possible in the format, Kohli fell just 27 runs short of the unprecedented 1,000-run milestone. (Pic credit: IANS)
2. Shubman Gill (GT, 2023) - 890 Runs
Shubman Gill, the 'Prince' of Indian cricket announced his absolute dominance during the IPL 2023 season. Spearheading the Gujarat Titans' batting unit, Gill combined flawless elegance with brutal acceleration to amass 890 runs. Back-to-back centuries in the league stage followed by a breathtaking 129 in the playoffs brought him closer to Kohli's peak than anyone else had ever managed. (Pic credit: IANS)
3. Jos Buttler (RR, 2022) - 863 Runs
Jos Buttler started the 2022 season like a runaway freight train. Equalling Kohli's record of 4 hundreds in a single edition, the English powerhouse absolutely dismantled bowling attacks at the top of the order to score 863 runs in 17 matches during the IPL 2022 season. His structural brilliance carried Rajasthan Royals all the way to the final that year. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
4. David Warner (SRH, 2016) - 848 Runs
Often overshadowed because Virat Kohli won the Orange Cap the same year, David Warner's 2016 campaign is easily one of the greatest carrying jobs in cricket history. Acting as the lone warrior at the top for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Warner's explosive 848 runs during the IPL 2016 season ultimately out-valued Kohli's tally where it mattered most: he led SRH to victory over RCB in the final. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
5. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR, 2026) - 776 Runs
The cricket world witnessed history in IPL 2026 when 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi completely rewrote what is possible for an uncapped player. Sooryavanshi, the teenage prodigy lit up the tournament by breaking Chris Gayle's long-standing single-season record, blasting an incredible 72 sixes. Scoring a staggering 88 percent of his runs purely in boundaries, his 776-run season seamlessly pushed him straight into the top 5 campaigns of all time. (Pic credit: IANS)
6. Sai Sudharsan (GT, 2025) - 759 Runs
Sai Sudharsan broke onto this historic leaderboard during his majestic run in IPL 2025. Becoming the youngest Orange Cap winner in tournament history at just 23 years old, his impeccable placement, ability to navigate spin, and high-tempo anchors allowed him to accumulate a staggering 759 runs for the Gujarat Titans. (Pic credit: IANS)
7. Virat Kohli (RCB, 2024) - 741 Runs
Rounding off the top seven is the master himself making a second appearance on the list. During the IPL 2024 season, Kohli reinvented his game against spin, adopting a highly aggressive sweep-shot strategy and unleashing a brutal array of six-hitting. He finished with 741 runs, proving that even a decade into his prime, he remains an absolute run-machine. (Pic credit: IANS)
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