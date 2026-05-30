Top 7 highest run-scorers in a single IPL edition: Virat Kohli at 1st spot, Shubman Gill at 2nd, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at...; check full list

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The Indian Premier League (IPL) has transformed into an absolute paradise for batters over the years. From the pristine classical stroke-play of Virat Kohli to the modern, fear-free onslaughts of teenage prodigies like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the cash-rich league has witnessed some mind-boggling batting performances from individuals.

Here is the list of the top 7 highest individual run-scorers in a single IPL edition: