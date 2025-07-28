Advertisement
Top 7 Indian Players With Most Sixes In Tests: Rishabh Pant On Top, Rohit Sharma At Third, MS Dhoni At...

Over the years, there have been many Indian players, who have enthralled fans with their six-hitting ability even in Test cricket.

Here's list of Indian players who have Most sixes in Test cricket.

Updated:Jul 28, 2025, 09:57 PM IST
1. Rishabh Pant - 90 Sixes

1. Rishabh Pant - 90 Sixes

Rishabh Pant, who is known for his aggressive and counter-attacking batting style, has hit 90 sixes for India in 47 Test matches so far.  

2. Virender Sehwag - 90 Sixes

2. Virender Sehwag - 90 Sixes

Virender Sehwag, who was known for his aggressive batting style at the top, also hit 90 sixes for India in 103 Test matches during his glorious career.  

3. Rohit Sharma - 88 Sixes

3. Rohit Sharma - 88 Sixes

Rohit Sharma, who his known as "Hitman," transitioned from a limited-overs specialist to an attacking Test opener, hitting 88 sixes in 67 matches.  

4. MS Dhoni - 78 Sixes

4. MS Dhoni - 78 Sixes

The former Indian captain MS Dhoni, who primarily batted at number 7, hit 78 sixes in 90 Test matches during his glorious career.  

5. Ravindra Jadeja - 74 Sixes

5. Ravindra Jadeja - 74 Sixes

Ravindra Jadeja, who transitioned from a bowling-focused role to a sheer all-rounder, has hit 74 sixes for India in 84 Test matches so far.  

6. Sachin Tendulkar - 69 Sixes

6. Sachin Tendulkar - 69 Sixes

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who is known as Master Blaster, hit 69 sixes over his monumental 200-Test career, which was remarkable given his versatile, less aggressive style compared to modern power-hitters.  

7. Kapil Dev - 61 Sixes

7. Kapil Dev - 61 Sixes

Legendary India all-rounder, Kapil Dev, who was known for his aggressive stroke play, hit 61 sixes in an era when Test cricket was less focused on power-hitting.  

