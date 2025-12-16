Top 7 Most Expensive Players In IPL Mini Auction History: Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins And... Check Full List
The Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction has always been a theatre of high drama, where strategic planning meets impulsive bidding, often resulting in staggering price tags. Unlike the mega-auctions where entire squads are rebuilt, the mini-auction is a targeted event where franchises splurge on specific, high-impact players to fill crucial gaps.
This year's mini auction was no different as Cameron Green created history by becoming the third-most expensive player sold at an IPL auction and the most expensive overseas cricketer ever.
Here's a look at the top 10 most expensive players sold in the IPL mini auction history:
1. Cameron Green - Rs 25.20 Crore (KKR, 2026)
Australian all-rounder Cameron Green on Tuesday, December 16, became the most expensive player in IPL mini-auction history after a dramatic bidding war, securing a staggering deal of Rs 25.20 crore with the Kolkata Knight Riders. (Pic credit: KKR)
2. Mitchell Starc - Rs 24.75 Crore (KKR, 2024)
Before Cameron Green, his Australian teammate and left-arm speedster Mitchell Starc held the record for the most expensive player in a mini IPL-auction history. KKR broke the bank for Starc's ability to strike with the new ball and deliver crucial death-overs, buying him for 24.75 crore during the IPL 2024 auction.
3. Pat Cummins - Rs 20.50 Crore (SRH, 2024)
Australia captain Pat Cummins is the third most expensive player in IPL mini-auction history. His potent fast bowling, powerful lower-order batting, and proven leadership skills made him an irresistible pick for Sunrisers Hyderabad, who spent Rs 20.50 crore for Cummins during the IPL 2024 mini-auction.
4. Sam Curran - Rs 18.50 crore (PBKS, 2023)
Sam Curran was bought by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) for a whopping Rs 18.50 crore in the IPL 2023 mini-auction. He is the third most expensive player in IPL mini-auction.
5. Cameron Green - INR 17.50 crore (MI, 2023)
Mumbai Indians (MI) bought Australian all-rounder Cameron Green for INR 17.50 crore at the IPL 2023 mini-auction.
6. Ben Stokes - INR 16.25 crore (CSK, 2023)
Star England all-rounder Ben Stokes was bought by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a massive sum of Rs 16.25 crore in the IPL 2023 mini-auction.
7. Chris Morris - INR 16.25 crore (RR, 2021)
South Africa pacer Chris Morris was bought by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) for INR 16.25 crore in the IPL 2021 mini-auction.
