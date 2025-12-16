Top 7 Most Expensive Players In IPL Mini Auction History: Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins And... Check Full List

photoDetails

The Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction has always been a theatre of high drama, where strategic planning meets impulsive bidding, often resulting in staggering price tags. Unlike the mega-auctions where entire squads are rebuilt, the mini-auction is a targeted event where franchises splurge on specific, high-impact players to fill crucial gaps.



This year's mini auction was no different as Cameron Green created history by becoming the third-most expensive player sold at an IPL auction and the most expensive overseas cricketer ever.



Here's a look at the top 10 most expensive players sold in the IPL mini auction history: