Top 7 Players To Win Most Wimbledon Titles In Men's Singles In Open Era: Roger Federer To Novak Djokovic; Check All Legendary Names
The world’s best tennis players are competing in Wimbledon 2025, the third Grand Slam tournament of the season. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and seven-time champion Novak Djokovic are among those in action at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, which started on June 30 and will run for 14 days. The 38-year-old Djokovic is chasing Roger Federer’s record for most men’s singles titles at the Wimbledon.
Here's list of players who have won most Wimbledon titles in men's singles:
1. Roger Federer - 8 Titles
Roger Federer holds the record for the most Wimbledon men’s singles titles in the Open Era with eight victories. He won Wimbledon titles in 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017 respectively.
2. Novak Djokovic - 7 Titles
Novak Djokovic is tied with Pete Sampras for the second-most Wimbledon men’s singles titles in the Open Era with seven. Djokovic won Wimbledon titles in 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022 respectively.
3. Pete Sampras - 7 Titles
Pete Sampras is tied with Novak Djokovic for seven Wimbledon titles in the Open Era. His dominance in the 1990s defined the tournament and he won Wimbledon titles in 1993, 1994, 1995, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000 respectively.
4. Bjorn Borg - 5 Titles
Bjorn Borg won five consecutive Wimbledon titles from 1976 to 1980 and shares the record with Roger Federer for the most consecutive men’s titles in the Open Era. Federer won five consecutive titles from 2003 to 2007.
5. Boris Becker - 3 Titles
Boris Becker, who became the youngest men’s Wimbledon champion at 17 years, 7 months, and 15 days, has won three Wimbledon titles in 1985, 1986, 1989 respectively.
6. John McEnroe - 2 Titles
John McEnroe, who was known for his fiery personality and serve-and-volley mastery, won three Wimbledon titles in 1981, 1983, 1984 respectively.
7. Rod Laver - 2 Titles
Rod Laver won the first two Open Era Wimbledon titles. He won Wimbledon titles in 1968, 1969 respectively.
