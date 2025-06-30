photoDetails

english

The world’s best tennis players are competing in Wimbledon 2025, the third Grand Slam tournament of the season. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and seven-time champion Novak Djokovic are among those in action at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, which started on June 30 and will run for 14 days. The 38-year-old Djokovic is chasing Roger Federer’s record for most men’s singles titles at the Wimbledon.



Here's list of players who have won most Wimbledon titles in men's singles: