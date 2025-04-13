Top 7 Players With Highest Individual Score In IPL History: Abhishek Sharma Joins Chris Gayle; Check Full List
Abhishek Sharma joined legendary Chris Gayle in the elite list of batters with highest individual score In IPL history after his record-breaking knock in a high-scoring clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday, April 13.
Here's list of top 7 highest individual scores in IPL history:
1. Chris Gayle - 175 Not Out Off 66 In 2013
With his 175 not out off 66, Chris Gayle holds the record for the highest individual score in the IPL history. Gayle made the record while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore against now defunct Sahara Pune Warriors during the IPL 2013 season.
2. Brendon McCullum - 158 Not Out Off 73 In 2008
With his 158 not out off 73, Brendon McCullum holds the record for the second highest individual score in the IPL history. McCullum made the record while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first match of the IPL 2008 season.
3. Abhishek Sharma - 141 Off 55 In 2025
With his 141 off 55, Abhishek Sharma holds the record for the third highest individual score in the IPL history. Abhishek made the record while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Punjab Kings in the ongoing IPL 2025 season.
4. Quinton De Kock - 140 Not Out Off 70 In 2022
With his 140 not out off 70, Quinton De Kock holds the record for the fourth highest individual score in the IPL history. De Kock made the record while playing for Lucknow Super Giants against Kolkata Knight Riders during the IPL 2022 season.
5. Ab de Villiers - 133 Not Out Off 59 In 2015
With his 133 not out off 59, Ab de Villiers holds the record for the fifth highest individual score in the IPL history. De Villiers made the record while playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Mumbai Indians during the IPL 2015 season.
6. KL Rahul - 132 Not Out Off 69 In 2020
With his 132 not out off 69, KL Rahul holds the record for the sixth highest individual score in the IPL history. Rahul made the record while playing for Kings XI Punjab against Royal Challengers Bengaluru during the IPL 2020 season.
7. AB de Villiers - 129 Off 52 In 2016
With his 129 off 52, AB de Villiers holds the record for the seventh highest individual score in the IPL history. De Villiers made the record while playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against no defunct Gujarat Lions during the IPL 2016 season.
