Top 7 players with most sixes in an IPL season: Chris Gayle at 1st, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at 2nd, Abhishek Sharma at...; check full list
The Indian Premier League (IPL) has always been a paradise for big hitters and many star players over the years have rewritten records with their ability to launch sixes at will. While Chris Gayle's legendary 2012 campaign remains the benchmark, emerging talents like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi have come close in recent times. The leaderboard for the most sixes smashed in a single IPL edition highlights both legendary icons and emerging generational prodigies.
Here's the all-time top 7 list for the most sixes in a single IPL season:
1. Chris Gayle - 59 Sixes (RCB, 2012)
Chris Gayle, the 'Universe Boss,' occupies the peak of this mountain. During the 2012 season, Chris Gayle was an unstoppable force of nature for RCB. He didn't just clear boundaries; he routinely sent cricket balls out of stadiums. By hitting 59 sixes during the IPL 2012 season, Gayle set a golden standard for power-hitting that stood completely untouched for over a decade. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
2. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi - 53 Sixes (RR, 2026)
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the teenage sensation from Rajasthan Royals has taken the league by storm in the ongoing IPL 2026 season. Sooryavanshi, the young left-hander has already become the first Indian to hit 50+ sixes in a single IPL season, blending fearlessness with technical brilliance. His explosive knocks, including multiple 10-six innings, have made him a fan favorite and pushed him to second on the all-time list. With Rajasthan Royals moving deep into the tournament, Sooryavanshi is actively threatening Gayle’s all-time record. (Pic credit: IANS)
3. Andre Russell - 52 Sixes (KKR, 2019)
Andre Russell turned the IPL 2019 season into his personal highlight reel. Walking out to bat in precarious lower-order situations, the KKR all-rounder operated at an otherworldly strike rate. He single-handedly pulled off miraculous chases by dispatching 52 sixes, treating world-class death bowlers like net practice. (Pic credit: IANS)
4. Chris Gayle - 51 Sixes (RCB, 2013)
Just a year after setting the record, Gayle decided to compete with himself in another monstrous display. The 2013 season was famously highlighted by his historic, unbeaten 175* against Pune Warriors India. By the time the tournament concluded, Gayle had crossed the half-century mark (51) in sixes yet again, solidifying his era of absolute dominance. (Pic credit: IANS)
5. Jos Buttler - 45 Sixes (RR, 2022)
Jos Buttler, the English wicketkeeper-batter had a dream season with Rajasthan Royals during IPL 2022, amassing 863 runs and winning the Orange Cap. His elegant yet destructive batting produced 45 maximums, helping Rajasthan reach the final. (Pic credit: IANS)
6. Chris Gayle - 44 Sixes (RCB, 2011)
The campaign that started the legend of Chris Gayle in red and gold. Arriving as a replacement player in 2011, Chris Gayle played with a point to prove. In fewer games than most on this list, he breathed fire into the RCB top order, striking 44 sixes and entirely altering how teams approached the powerplay overs. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
7. Abhishek Sharma - 43 Sixes (SRH, 2026)
In the IPL 2026 season, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma has continued his explosive style of play at the top of the order. Representing the modern vanguard of Indian T20 batting, Abhishek Sharma has taken down spinners and pacers alike, hitting 43 sixes for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the ongoing IPL 2026 season so far. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
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