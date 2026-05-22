Top 7 players with most sixes in an IPL season: Chris Gayle at 1st, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at 2nd, Abhishek Sharma at...; check full list

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The Indian Premier League (IPL) has always been a paradise for big hitters and many star players over the years have rewritten records with their ability to launch sixes at will. While Chris Gayle's legendary 2012 campaign remains the benchmark, emerging talents like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi have come close in recent times. The leaderboard for the most sixes smashed in a single IPL edition highlights both legendary icons and emerging generational prodigies.



Here's the all-time top 7 list for the most sixes in a single IPL season:

