Top 7 South African Bowlers With Most International Wickets: Kagiso Rabada Surpasses Jacques Kallis - Check Full List
South Africa has produced some of the most lethal bowlers in world cricket, and the country’s wicket-takers across formats tell a story of sustained excellence. Here are top 7 highest wicket takers for South Africa.
Shaun Pollock – 823 Wickets
Pollock leads all South African bowlers with 823 international wickets: 421 Tests, 387 ODIs, 15 T20Is. His longevity and consistency make him the country's all-time leading wicket-taker.
Dale Steyn – 697 Wickets
Renowned for pace and swing, Steyn amassed 697 wickets: 439 Tests, 196 ODIs, 62 T20Is, during a dominant spell across formats
Makhaya Ntini – 661 Wickets
As the first Black fast bowler of modern South Africa, Ntini claimed 661 wickets: 390 Tests, 266 ODIs, 5 T20Is, combining milestone impact with historical significance.
Allan Donald – 602 Wickets
The White Lightning took 602 international wickets: 330 Tests, 272 ODIs, renowned for raw pace and wicket-taking prowess.
Kagiso Rabada – 574 Wickets (active)
The current spearhead of SA pace bowling, Rabada has surpassed Jacques Kallis with 574 wickets across formats: 335 Tests, 168 ODIs, 71 T20Is, and continues to climb.
Jacques Kallis – 572 Wickets
An all‑round legend in Cricket, Kallis took 572 wickets: 292 Tests, 273 ODIs, 12 T20Is, with a career spanning over 500 international matches.
Morne Morkel – 544 Wickets
A towering pacer from 2006 to 2018, Morkel finished with 544 wickets: 309 Tests, 188 ODIs, 47 T20Is.
