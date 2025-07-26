Top 8 Batters With Most Runs In First Innings Of A Test Match: Sachin Tendulkar Leads, Joe Root Enters Elite Club - Check List
A list highlighting legendary Test cricketers who have dominated the first innings with exceptional consistency and run-scoring ability, featuring past icons and an active modern-day star.
Sachin Tendulkar - 5,608 Runs
The God of Cricket leads the elite list with 5,608 runs in the first innings of Tests, achieving this milestone in 91 innings. His consistency at the top set the foundation for India’s dominance.
Ricky Ponting - 5,403 Runs
Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting follows closely with 5,403 runs in 92 innings, known for his aggressive yet dependable batting style in crucial opening stints.
Steve Smith - 5,274 Runs
Modern-day Test legend Steve Smith has amassed 5,274 runs in just 71 innings, showcasing his unmatched ability to dictate terms early in the game.
Steve Waugh - 4,855 Runs
Australian great Steve Waugh takes the fourth spot with 4,855 runs in 94 innings, often anchoring his side with gritty and determined knocks.
Jacques Kallis - 4,317 Runs
The legendary South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis scored 4,317 runs in the first innings from 80 innings, combining solid defense with elegance.
Rahul Dravid - 4,121 Runs
Known as “The Wall”, Indian batting maestro Rahul Dravid accumulated 4,121 runs in 75 innings, providing reliability when it mattered most.
Allan Border - 4,056 Runs
Former Australian captain Allan Border makes the list with 4,056 runs in 87 innings, remembered for his leadership and fighting spirit.
Joe Root - 4,023 Runs
England’s Test stalwart Joe Root is the only active player on the list, scoring 4,023 runs in 84 innings. Root’s adaptability and consistency keep him among cricket’s all-time greats.
All Images:- X, ESPNcricinfo
Trending Photos