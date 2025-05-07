Top 8 IPL Stars With The Most Single-Digit Dismissals: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli & More - Check Full List
The IPL is celebrated for its legendary run-scorers, but even the biggest stars have had their off days. Here’s a look at 8 IPL icons with the most single-digit dismissals in league history.
Rohit Sharma – 81 Single-Digit Scores
The five-time IPL-winning captain, Rohit Sharma, holds the unwanted record for the most single-digit dismissals in IPL history. Across 263 innings, he has been dismissed for a single-digit score 81 times, highlighting the volatile nature of opening the innings.
Dinesh Karthik – 72 Single-Digit Scores
One of IPL's most experienced campaigners, Dinesh Karthik, has registered 72 single-digit dismissals in 234 innings, often playing the role of a finisher or middle-order batter under pressure.
Virat Kohli – 59 Single-Digit Scores
The ‘run machine’ of Indian cricket, Virat Kohli, has also fallen cheaply on several occasions. He has been dismissed for a single-digit score 59 times in his 255 IPL innings.
Robin Uthappa – 57 Single-Digit Scores
Known for his explosive starts at the top, Robin Uthappa has had his share of inconsistency too, getting out for a single-digit score 57 times in 197 innings.
Shikhar Dhawan – 56 Single-Digit Scores
A dependable opener across IPL seasons, Shikhar Dhawan has still seen 56 innings end in single-digit scores across his 221 outings.
MS Dhoni – 52 Single-Digit Scores
Renowned for his finishing ability and calm under pressure, MS Dhoni has nonetheless had 52 single-digit dismissals in 275 IPL innings.
Ajinkya Rahane – 49 Single-Digit Scores
Technically sound but occasionally inconsistent in T20S, Ajinkya Rahane has been dismissed in single digits 49 times over 181 innings.
Kieron Pollard – 48 Single-Digit Scores
The explosive West Indian all-rounder, Kieron Pollard, known for his power-hitting, has fallen for a single-digit score 48 times in 171 innings.
Trending Photos