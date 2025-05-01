Top 8 Players To Play For Both Mumbai Indians & Rajasthan Royals In IPL: Jos Buttler, Trent Boult & More - Check List
Several cricketers have played for both the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals over the years. Here are the top 8 players who represented both in the IPL:
Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler played for the Mumbai Indians in 2016 and 2017. He later joined the Rajasthan Royals, representing them from 2022 to 2024. Currently, he plays for the Gujarat Titans.
Ajinkya Rahane
Ajinkya Rahane began his IPL career with the Mumbai Indians from 2008 to 2010. He then played for the Rajasthan Royals during two stints: from 2011 to 2015 and again from 2018 to 2019.
Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal started his IPL journey with the Mumbai Indians, playing from 2011 to 2013. He later joined the Rajasthan Royals and played for them from 2022 to 2024.
Trent Boult
Trent Boult was part of the Mumbai Indians squad from 2020 to 2021. He then moved to the Rajasthan Royals, where he played from 2022 to 2024, and has returned to the Mumbai Indians for the 2025 season.
Robin Uthappa
Robin Uthappa began his IPL career with the Mumbai Indians in 2008. He also played for the Rajasthan Royals in the 2020 season.
Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer debuted in the IPL with the Rajasthan Royals, playing from 2018 to 2021. He then represented the Mumbai Indians in 2022 and 2023 and returned to the Rajasthan Royals in 2025.
Mustafizur Rahman
Mustafizur Rahman played for the Mumbai Indians in 2018 and later represented the Rajasthan Royals in the 2021 season.
Tim Southee
Tim Southee played for the Rajasthan Royals in 2014 and 2015. He later joined the Mumbai Indians and played for them in 2016 and 2017.
