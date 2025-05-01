Advertisement
NewsPhotosTop 8 Players To Play For Both Mumbai Indians & Rajasthan Royals In IPL: Jos Buttler, Trent Boult & More - Check List
Top 8 Players To Play For Both Mumbai Indians & Rajasthan Royals In IPL: Jos Buttler, Trent Boult & More - Check List

Several cricketers have played for both the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals over the years. Here are the top 8 players who represented both in the IPL:

 

Updated:May 01, 2025, 04:11 PM IST
Jos Buttler

1/8
Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler played for the Mumbai Indians in 2016 and 2017. He later joined the Rajasthan Royals, representing them from 2022 to 2024. Currently, he plays for the Gujarat Titans.

 

Ajinkya Rahane

2/8
Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane began his IPL career with the Mumbai Indians from 2008 to 2010. He then played for the Rajasthan Royals during two stints: from 2011 to 2015 and again from 2018 to 2019.

 

Yuzvendra Chahal

3/8
Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal started his IPL journey with the Mumbai Indians, playing from 2011 to 2013. He later joined the Rajasthan Royals and played for them from 2022 to 2024.

 

Trent Boult

4/8
Trent Boult

Trent Boult was part of the Mumbai Indians squad from 2020 to 2021. He then moved to the Rajasthan Royals, where he played from 2022 to 2024, and has returned to the Mumbai Indians for the 2025 season.

 

Robin Uthappa

5/8
Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa began his IPL career with the Mumbai Indians in 2008. He also played for the Rajasthan Royals in the 2020 season.

 

Jofra Archer

6/8
Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer debuted in the IPL with the Rajasthan Royals, playing from 2018 to 2021. He then represented the Mumbai Indians in 2022 and 2023 and returned to the Rajasthan Royals in 2025.

 

Mustafizur Rahman

7/8
Mustafizur Rahman

Mustafizur Rahman played for the Mumbai Indians in 2018 and later represented the Rajasthan Royals in the 2021 season.

 

Tim Southee

8/8
Tim Southee

Tim Southee played for the Rajasthan Royals in 2014 and 2015. He later joined the Mumbai Indians and played for them in 2016 and 2017.

 

