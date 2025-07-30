Advertisement
Top 8 Players With Most 150-Plus Scores In Test Cricket: Sachin Tendulkar Tops The List, Brian Lara Follows Behind, Joe Root At… - Check Full List


Top 8 Players With Most 150-Plus Scores In Test Cricket: Sachin Tendulkar Tops The List, Brian Lara Follows Behind, Joe Root At… - Check Full List

Test Cricket has witnessed the legends since its inception, from winning knocks to the foundation of centuries. Here are the top 8 batters with the most 150-plus scores in test cricket.

 

Updated:Jul 30, 2025, 05:02 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar - 20 times

Sachin Tendulkar - 20 times

The ‘God of Cricket’ and leading run-scorer in Test history, Sachin Tendulkar has crossed the 150-run mark 20 times, making him the record holder in this elite list.

 

Brian Lara - 19 times

Brian Lara - 19 times

West Indies batting legend Brian Lara, renowned for his monumental innings, has scored 150-plus runs 19 times in his Test career.

 

Kumar Sangakkara - 19 times

Kumar Sangakkara - 19 times

Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara was the backbone of his team’s batting lineup, registering 19 scores of 150 or more in Tests.

 

Don Bradman - 18 times

Don Bradman - 18 times

The iconic Sir Donald Bradman, regarded as the greatest batter of the 20th century, reached the 150-plus mark 18 times in Test cricket.

 

Joe Root - 16 times

Joe Root - 16 times

England’s modern-day Test maestro Joe Root recently recorded his 16th 150-plus score, continuing his reputation as one of the game’s finest.

 

Mahela Jayawardene - 16 times

Mahela Jayawardene - 16 times

Another Sri Lankan stalwart, Mahela Jayawardene, matched Root’s tally with 16 scores of 150 or more in Tests.

 

Ricky Ponting - 15 times

Ricky Ponting - 15 times

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting surpassed the 150-run milestone 15 times, cementing his place among the Test greats.

 

Virender Sehwag - 14 times

Virender Sehwag - 14 times

India’s explosive opener Virender Sehwag thrilled fans with his aggressive batting, notching up 14 scores of 150 or more in his Test career.

 

All Images:- X, ESPNcricinfo

