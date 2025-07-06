Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2927419https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/top-8-players-with-most-runs-in-a-single-test-match-graham-gooch-leads-shubman-gill-joins-list-with-430-runs-brian-lara-at-check-full-list-2927419
NewsPhotosTop 8 Players With Most Runs In A Single Test Match: Graham Gooch Leads, Shubman Gill Joins List With 430 Runs, Brian Lara At… Check Full List
photoDetails

Top 8 Players With Most Runs In A Single Test Match: Graham Gooch Leads, Shubman Gill Joins List With 430 Runs, Brian Lara At… Check Full List

From Graham Gooch’s record 456 to Shubman Gill’s historic 430, here are the top 8 highest individual match aggregates in Test cricket history.

 

Updated:Jul 06, 2025, 12:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Graham Gooch: 456 runs vs India, Lord’s 1990

1/8
Graham Gooch: 456 runs vs India, Lord’s 1990

Gooch amassed a record-setting 333 & 123, totaling 456 runs, still the highest ever in a Test match. His marathon innings lasted over 10.5 hours, featured 43 fours and 3 sixes, and propelled England to a rare series win over India. 

 

Follow Us

Shubman Gill: 430 runs vs England, Edgbaston 2025

2/8
Shubman Gill: 430 runs vs England, Edgbaston 2025

Gill contributed a staggering 269 & 161, totaling 430 runs, the second-highest Test aggregate of all time. He became the first Indian to score 150+ in both innings and joined an elite shortlist of batters achieving 400+ in a Test. 

 

Follow Us

Mark Taylor: 426 runs vs Pakistan, Peshawar 1998

3/8
Mark Taylor: 426 runs vs Pakistan, Peshawar 1998

Taylor scored an unbeaten 334 & 92, reaching 426 runs. His effort equaled Bradman’s Australian record at the time and earned him Player of the Match honors in a high-scoring draw.

 

Follow Us

Kumar Sangakkara: 424 runs vs Bangladesh, Chattogram 2014

4/8
Kumar Sangakkara: 424 runs vs Bangladesh, Chattogram 2014

Sangakkara racked up 319 & 105, for a total of 424 runs. He was praised for his positive, fluent batting and became one of only a few players to notch a triple century and a century in the same Test. 

 

Follow Us

Brian Lara: 400* vs England, St. John’s 2004

5/8
Brian Lara: 400* vs England, St. John’s 2004

Lara’s unbeaten 400 reclaimed the world record for the highest individual Test score, becoming the first man to achieve a quadruple century. His knock included 43 fours and 4 sixes and remains iconic. 

 

Follow Us

Matthew Hayden: 380 vs Zimbabwe, Perth 2003

6/8
Matthew Hayden: 380 vs Zimbabwe, Perth 2003

Hayden's commanding 380 at the WACA briefly set a new world record. He surpassed Lara’s previous record, batting for over 10 hours and smashing 38 fours and 11 sixes. 

 

Follow Us

Mahela Jayawardene: 374 vs South Africa, Colombo 2006

7/8
Mahela Jayawardene: 374 vs South Africa, Colombo 2006

On spin-friendly pitches, Jayawardene crafted a huge 374, the fourth-highest Test score ever by a right-hander. It helped produce a mammoth Sri Lankan total of 756/5 declared. 

 

Follow Us

Graeme Smith: 362 runs vs England, Edgbaston 2003

8/8
Graeme Smith: 362 runs vs England, Edgbaston 2003

South Africa’s captain scored double centuries in both innings, including 178 & 184, culminating in 362 runs. His innings anchored a massive effort in a drawn Test at Edgbaston.

 

Follow Us
Ind vs EngTest matchShubman GillShubman Gill’s Recordmost runs in a Test matchhighest match aggregate in TestShubman Gill 430 runsGraham Gooch 456 recordMark Taylor 426Kumar Sangakkara 424Brian Lara 400 not outMatthew Hayden 380Mahela Jayawardene 374Graeme Smith 362highest Test scoresTest cricket recordstop 8 Test inningslongest innings in crickethistoric Test batting performances
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
Ind vs Eng
9 Players To Score 200 And 100 In Same Test Match: Shubman Gill Joins Sunil Gavaskar, Brian Lara; Check Legendary List
camera icon7
title
Ind vs Eng
5 Indian Players To Score Test Century Against England At Edgbaston, Birmingham: Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli And...
camera icon8
title
Mira Nair
Meet The Actor Who Starred In Oscar-Winning Film, Won National Award, Was Paid Rs 20 — Now Drives Auto To Support His Family, Still Hopes For Comeback
camera icon9
title
Scary bird calls
Straight Out Of A Horror Movie: THESE Birds Can Make You Shiver With Their Voice – Check Bird That Sounds Like AK-47
camera icon7
title
beat inflation
Inflation Is Killing Your Savings: Here’s How to Fight Back
NEWS ON ONE CLICK