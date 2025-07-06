Top 8 Players With Most Runs In A Single Test Match: Graham Gooch Leads, Shubman Gill Joins List With 430 Runs, Brian Lara At… Check Full List
From Graham Gooch’s record 456 to Shubman Gill’s historic 430, here are the top 8 highest individual match aggregates in Test cricket history.
Graham Gooch: 456 runs vs India, Lord’s 1990
Gooch amassed a record-setting 333 & 123, totaling 456 runs, still the highest ever in a Test match. His marathon innings lasted over 10.5 hours, featured 43 fours and 3 sixes, and propelled England to a rare series win over India.
Shubman Gill: 430 runs vs England, Edgbaston 2025
Gill contributed a staggering 269 & 161, totaling 430 runs, the second-highest Test aggregate of all time. He became the first Indian to score 150+ in both innings and joined an elite shortlist of batters achieving 400+ in a Test.
Mark Taylor: 426 runs vs Pakistan, Peshawar 1998
Taylor scored an unbeaten 334 & 92, reaching 426 runs. His effort equaled Bradman’s Australian record at the time and earned him Player of the Match honors in a high-scoring draw.
Kumar Sangakkara: 424 runs vs Bangladesh, Chattogram 2014
Sangakkara racked up 319 & 105, for a total of 424 runs. He was praised for his positive, fluent batting and became one of only a few players to notch a triple century and a century in the same Test.
Brian Lara: 400* vs England, St. John’s 2004
Lara’s unbeaten 400 reclaimed the world record for the highest individual Test score, becoming the first man to achieve a quadruple century. His knock included 43 fours and 4 sixes and remains iconic.
Matthew Hayden: 380 vs Zimbabwe, Perth 2003
Hayden's commanding 380 at the WACA briefly set a new world record. He surpassed Lara’s previous record, batting for over 10 hours and smashing 38 fours and 11 sixes.
Mahela Jayawardene: 374 vs South Africa, Colombo 2006
On spin-friendly pitches, Jayawardene crafted a huge 374, the fourth-highest Test score ever by a right-hander. It helped produce a mammoth Sri Lankan total of 756/5 declared.
Graeme Smith: 362 runs vs England, Edgbaston 2003
South Africa’s captain scored double centuries in both innings, including 178 & 184, culminating in 362 runs. His innings anchored a massive effort in a drawn Test at Edgbaston.
