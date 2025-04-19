Top 8 WrestleMania Main Eventers of All Time: Roman Reigns Leads the Pack - Check Full List

photoDetails

english

2888529

WrestleMania has always been WWE’s grandest stage, where legends are born, rivalries culminate, and history is made. Main eventing WrestleMania is a monumental achievement that only the elite few in sports entertainment can boast of. As WrestleMania 41 wraps up in Las Vegas, here’s a look at the superstars with the most WrestleMania main event appearances: