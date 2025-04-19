Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2888544https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/top-8-wrestlemania-main-eventers-of-all-time-roman-reigns-leads-the-pack-check-full-list-2888544
NewsPhotosTop 8 WrestleMania Main Eventers of All Time: Roman Reigns Leads the Pack - Check Full List
photoDetails

Top 8 WrestleMania Main Eventers of All Time: Roman Reigns Leads the Pack - Check Full List

WrestleMania has always been WWE’s grandest stage, where legends are born, rivalries culminate, and history is made. Main eventing WrestleMania is a monumental achievement that only the elite few in sports entertainment can boast of. As WrestleMania 41 wraps up in Las Vegas, here’s a look at the superstars with the most WrestleMania main event appearances:

 

Updated:Apr 19, 2025, 09:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Roman Reigns - 10 Main Events

1/8
Roman Reigns - 10 Main Events

The Tribal Chief has now headlined an unmatched 10 WrestleManias, setting a new record in WWE history. Roman’s era of dominance has seen him as the central figure of WWE for nearly a decade.

 

Follow Us

Hulk Hogan - 8 Main Events

2/8
Hulk Hogan - 8 Main Events

The face of WWE’s golden era, Hogan headlined the first 9 editions (excluding 4) and played a huge role in building the global phenomenon that WrestleMania became.

 

Follow Us

Triple H - 7 Main Events

3/8
Triple H - 7 Main Events

Triple H also known as The Game, is a consistent performer of WWE, delivering unforgettable main event bouts across generations.

 

Follow Us

The Rock - 6 Main Events

4/8
The Rock - 6 Main Events

The Rock has electrified the Main Event of WrestleMania for 6 times with both attitude-era classics and modern mega-matches, recently returning to headline at WrestleMania 40.

 

Follow Us

John Cena - 6 Main Events

5/8
John Cena - 6 Main Events

The Face of WWE in the PG Era, Cena’s legacy is cemented through his championship clashes and crowd-popping entrances on the biggest night of them all. He will feature in another main event of WrestleMania 41 against Cody Rhodes.

 

Follow Us

Shawn Michaels - 5 Main Events

6/8
Shawn Michaels - 5 Main Events

Mr. WrestleMania lived up to his nickname with emotional, technical, and unforgettable matches that stole the show time and again.

 

Follow Us

The Undertaker - 5 Main Events

7/8
The Undertaker - 5 Main Events

Though most known for his legendary 21-0 streak, The Deadman also closed the show in five WrestleManias, solidifying his status as a phenom in every sense.

 

Follow Us

Brock Lesnar - 5 Main Events

8/8
Brock Lesnar - 5 Main Events

A box-office attraction, The Beast Incarnate brought a big-fight feel to every WrestleMania he headlined, taking on the likes of Roman Reigns and The Undertaker.

 

Follow Us
WrestleMania main eventersRoman Reigns WrestleManiaWWE legends WrestleManiamost main events WrestleManiaHulk Hogan WrestleMania statsJohn Cena WrestleMania matchesUndertaker streakTriple H WrestleMania historyBrock Lesnar WWEWrestleMania 41 main event
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Indian Railways
It’s Not The Fastest, But It’s The Richest: THIS Train Tops Railway Revenue Charts With Rs 1,76,06,66,339 Annually—Not Vande Bharat Or Shatabdi
camera icon7
title
Female centric movies
From Taapsee Pannu's Pink To Kangana Ranaut's Queen: 7 Must-Watch Female-Led Films That Redefined Bollywood!
camera icon7
title
Unexplained Anger
7 Reasons You Always Feel Angry and Don’t Even Know Why
camera icon7
title
Bollywood Richest Family
Not Kapoors, Khans, Chopras Or Bachchans: THIS Is Bollywood's Richest Family With MASSIVE Networth
camera icon10
title
WrestleMania most wins
From Undertaker To Roman Reigns: Top 10 Superstars with Most Wins at WrestleMania - Check In Pics
NEWS ON ONE CLICK