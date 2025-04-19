Top 8 WrestleMania Main Eventers of All Time: Roman Reigns Leads the Pack - Check Full List
WrestleMania has always been WWE’s grandest stage, where legends are born, rivalries culminate, and history is made. Main eventing WrestleMania is a monumental achievement that only the elite few in sports entertainment can boast of. As WrestleMania 41 wraps up in Las Vegas, here’s a look at the superstars with the most WrestleMania main event appearances:
Roman Reigns - 10 Main Events
The Tribal Chief has now headlined an unmatched 10 WrestleManias, setting a new record in WWE history. Roman’s era of dominance has seen him as the central figure of WWE for nearly a decade.
Hulk Hogan - 8 Main Events
The face of WWE’s golden era, Hogan headlined the first 9 editions (excluding 4) and played a huge role in building the global phenomenon that WrestleMania became.
Triple H - 7 Main Events
Triple H also known as The Game, is a consistent performer of WWE, delivering unforgettable main event bouts across generations.
The Rock - 6 Main Events
The Rock has electrified the Main Event of WrestleMania for 6 times with both attitude-era classics and modern mega-matches, recently returning to headline at WrestleMania 40.
John Cena - 6 Main Events
The Face of WWE in the PG Era, Cena’s legacy is cemented through his championship clashes and crowd-popping entrances on the biggest night of them all. He will feature in another main event of WrestleMania 41 against Cody Rhodes.
Shawn Michaels - 5 Main Events
Mr. WrestleMania lived up to his nickname with emotional, technical, and unforgettable matches that stole the show time and again.
The Undertaker - 5 Main Events
Though most known for his legendary 21-0 streak, The Deadman also closed the show in five WrestleManias, solidifying his status as a phenom in every sense.
Brock Lesnar - 5 Main Events
A box-office attraction, The Beast Incarnate brought a big-fight feel to every WrestleMania he headlined, taking on the likes of Roman Reigns and The Undertaker.
