Top 9 Captains With Most Wickets In Test Cricket History: Imran Khan Leads, Pat Cummins Follows Behind, Kapil Dev At…
Test cricket has seen some exceptional leaders who not only led their teams with strategy but also dominated with the ball. Here are 9 captains with the most wickets in test cricket history.
Imran Khan – 187 Wickets in 48 Tests
Imran Khan stands tall as the most prolific wicket-taking Test captain in cricket history. Leading Pakistan from the front, he took 187 wickets in just 48 matches, averaging around 20 with the ball.
Pat Cummins – 139 Wickets in 35 Tests
Australia’s current skipper, Pat Cummins, has quickly risen to second on the all-time list with 139 wickets as Test captain. A modern-day pace machine, Cummins has led from the front with accuracy, hostility, and relentless pressure.
Richie Benaud – 138 Wickets in 28 Tests
Richie Benaud, the legendary Australian leg-spinner and broadcaster, was one of the earliest captains to achieve great success with the ball. In just 28 Tests as captain, Benaud collected 138 wickets and was known for his tactical brilliance and miserly economy rate.
Garry Sobers – 117 Wickets in 39 Tests
Sir Garfield Sobers, one of the greatest all-rounders in cricket history, was equally influential with bat and ball as West Indies captain. As a bowler, he delivered 117 wickets in 39 matches, combining left-arm pace and spin depending on the match situation.
Daniel Vettori – 116 Wickets in 32 Tests
New Zealand’s Daniel Vettori was the epitome of consistency and reliability during his stint as Test captain. The left-arm spinner claimed 116 wickets in 32 matches, often leading the bowling attack in spin-friendly conditions and carrying the team’s bowling burden.
Kapil Dev – 111 Wickets in 34 Tests
Kapil Dev, India’s greatest fast-bowling all-rounder, was a dynamic force as captain during the 1980s. He captured 111 wickets in 34 Test matches while also contributing heavily with the bat.
Wasim Akram – 107 Wickets in 25 Tests
Wasim Akram, the Sultan of Swing, was a lethal weapon for Pakistan both as a bowler and a leader. In just 25 Tests as captain, he snared 107 wickets, averaging under 24. Akram’s pace, control, and reverse swing made him dangerous even on flat tracks.
Bishan Singh Bedi – 106 Wickets in 22 Tests
One of India's finest left-arm spinners, Bishan Singh Bedi, took 106 wickets in only 22 Tests while captaining the side. Bedi was known for his artistry with flight, loop, and control, making life difficult for batters across continents.
Shaun Pollock – 103 Wickets in 26 Tests
South African pacer Shaun Pollock was the definition of control and consistency. As captain, he picked up 103 wickets in 26 Tests, relying on seam movement, tight lines, and unwavering discipline.
All Images Credit: X, ESPN Cricinfo
