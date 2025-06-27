Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2923286https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/top-9-captains-with-most-wickets-in-test-cricket-history-imran-khan-leads-pat-cummins-follows-behind-kapil-dev-at-2923286
NewsPhotosTop 9 Captains With Most Wickets In Test Cricket History: Imran Khan Leads, Pat Cummins Follows Behind, Kapil Dev At…
photoDetails

Top 9 Captains With Most Wickets In Test Cricket History: Imran Khan Leads, Pat Cummins Follows Behind, Kapil Dev At…

Test cricket has seen some exceptional leaders who not only led their teams with strategy but also dominated with the ball. Here are 9 captains with the most wickets in test cricket history.

 

Updated:Jun 27, 2025, 07:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Imran Khan – 187 Wickets in 48 Tests

1/10
Imran Khan – 187 Wickets in 48 Tests

Imran Khan stands tall as the most prolific wicket-taking Test captain in cricket history. Leading Pakistan from the front, he took 187 wickets in just 48 matches, averaging around 20 with the ball. 

 

Follow Us

Pat Cummins – 139 Wickets in 35 Tests

2/10
Pat Cummins – 139 Wickets in 35 Tests

Australia’s current skipper, Pat Cummins, has quickly risen to second on the all-time list with 139 wickets as Test captain. A modern-day pace machine, Cummins has led from the front with accuracy, hostility, and relentless pressure. 

 

Follow Us

Richie Benaud – 138 Wickets in 28 Tests

3/10
Richie Benaud – 138 Wickets in 28 Tests

Richie Benaud, the legendary Australian leg-spinner and broadcaster, was one of the earliest captains to achieve great success with the ball. In just 28 Tests as captain, Benaud collected 138 wickets and was known for his tactical brilliance and miserly economy rate. 

 

Follow Us

Garry Sobers – 117 Wickets in 39 Tests

4/10
Garry Sobers – 117 Wickets in 39 Tests

Sir Garfield Sobers, one of the greatest all-rounders in cricket history, was equally influential with bat and ball as West Indies captain. As a bowler, he delivered 117 wickets in 39 matches, combining left-arm pace and spin depending on the match situation. 

 

Follow Us

Daniel Vettori – 116 Wickets in 32 Tests

5/10
Daniel Vettori – 116 Wickets in 32 Tests

New Zealand’s Daniel Vettori was the epitome of consistency and reliability during his stint as Test captain. The left-arm spinner claimed 116 wickets in 32 matches, often leading the bowling attack in spin-friendly conditions and carrying the team’s bowling burden. 

 

Follow Us

Kapil Dev – 111 Wickets in 34 Tests

6/10
Kapil Dev – 111 Wickets in 34 Tests

Kapil Dev, India’s greatest fast-bowling all-rounder, was a dynamic force as captain during the 1980s. He captured 111 wickets in 34 Test matches while also contributing heavily with the bat. 

 

Follow Us

Wasim Akram – 107 Wickets in 25 Tests

7/10
Wasim Akram – 107 Wickets in 25 Tests

Wasim Akram, the Sultan of Swing, was a lethal weapon for Pakistan both as a bowler and a leader. In just 25 Tests as captain, he snared 107 wickets, averaging under 24. Akram’s pace, control, and reverse swing made him dangerous even on flat tracks.

 

Follow Us

Bishan Singh Bedi – 106 Wickets in 22 Tests

8/10
Bishan Singh Bedi – 106 Wickets in 22 Tests

One of India's finest left-arm spinners, Bishan Singh Bedi, took 106 wickets in only 22 Tests while captaining the side. Bedi was known for his artistry with flight, loop, and control, making life difficult for batters across continents. 

 

Follow Us

Shaun Pollock – 103 Wickets in 26 Tests

9/10
Shaun Pollock – 103 Wickets in 26 Tests

South African pacer Shaun Pollock was the definition of control and consistency. As captain, he picked up 103 wickets in 26 Tests, relying on seam movement, tight lines, and unwavering discipline. 

 

Follow Us

10/10

All Images Credit: X, ESPN Cricinfo 

Follow Us
Imran Khan Test wicketsPat Cummins captaincy wicketsRichie Benaud recordTest cricket recordsmost wickets by Test captainbowling captains in Test cricketKapil Dev as captainWasim Akram Test captaincyShaun Pollock wicketsDaniel Vettori captain statsBishan Singh Bedi Test recordhighest wicket-taking Test captainscricket leadership records
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Shubhanshu Shukla
From Lucknow To Stars: 5 Lesser-Known Facts About Shubhanshu Shukla – 1st Indian On International Space Station
camera icon9
title
jagannath rath yatra 2025
Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: Glimpses From All Over India Of This Divine Celebration Beyond Puri- In PICS
camera icon7
title
pan 2.0
What Is PAN 2.0? How To Apply For PAN 2.0
camera icon10
title
Dale Steyn
Happy Birthday, Dale Styen: A Look Back At Wickets, Records, And A Legendary Roar Of A 17-Year Career
camera icon10
title
Kerala Hill Stations
Plan Your Perfect Hill Holiday: Top 8 Must-Visit Hill Stations In Kerala's Western Ghats
NEWS ON ONE CLICK