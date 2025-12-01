Advertisement
Top Cricketers From RCB, SRH, GT, CSK, MI, DC, RR Who Also Played In PSL - In Pics
Top Cricketers From RCB, SRH, GT, CSK, MI, DC, RR Who Also Played In PSL - In Pics

This listicle explores the top 10 cricketers who played both IPL and PSL, a rare crossover in modern T20 cricket. Featuring global superstars like Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Rashid Khan, Dwayne Bravo, and Shane Watson, the article highlights their impact, standout performances, and legacy across both leagues. Perfect for fans comparing IPL vs PSL, it offers insightful analysis, engaging storytelling, and high-value context to increase dwell time, relevance, and search ranking across cricket audiences worldwide.

Updated:Dec 01, 2025, 01:47 PM IST
1. Chris Gayle: The Universe Boss Who Ruled IPL and PSL

1. Chris Gayle: The Universe Boss Who Ruled IPL and PSL

Chris Gayle’s explosive batting made him a global T20 icon. From his record-breaking 175* in IPL 2013 to match-winning PSL cameos for Karachi, Lahore, and Quetta, Gayle remains the most iconic dual-league superstar.(Photo Credit - X)

2. Mohammad Nabi: Afghanistan’s First Global T20 Powerhouse

2. Mohammad Nabi: Afghanistan’s First Global T20 Powerhouse

Nabi brought world-class all-round depth to both leagues, shining with Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL and Karachi Kings in PSL. His ability to stabilize innings and bowl tight spells made him a franchise favorite.(Photo Credit - X)

3. Rashid Khan: The Spin Magician Who Dominated Across Borders

3. Rashid Khan: The Spin Magician Who Dominated Across Borders

Rashid’s lethal leg-spin, deceptive variations, and finishing ability made him indispensable for SRH and later Gujarat Titans in IPL, while he dazzled PSL fans with Lahore Qalandars.(Photo Credit - X)

4. Imran Tahir: The Evergreen Leggie With Match-Winning Spells

4. Imran Tahir: The Evergreen Leggie With Match-Winning Spells

Imran Tahir lit up IPL with Chennai Super Kings, winning the Purple Cap in 2019. He mirrored his success for Multan Sultans in the PSL, bringing unmatched energy and experience to every game.(Photo Credit - X)

5. Darren Sammy: The Captain Who Became a PSL Legend

5. Darren Sammy: The Captain Who Became a PSL Legend

While his IPL impact was brief, Sammy found a second home in PSL, leading Peshawar Zalmi to the title. His leadership, charisma, and clutch performances strengthened the league’s brand.(Photo Credit - X)

6. Dwayne Bravo: T20’s Most Complete All-Rounder

6. Dwayne Bravo: T20’s Most Complete All-Rounder

Bravo’s iconic finishing, death bowling, and star power boosted Chennai Super Kings in IPL and Quetta Gladiators in PSL. His adaptability remains an SEO-heavy fan-favorite discussion topic.(Photo Credit - X)

7. Jason Roy: The Aggressive Opener With a Global Footprint

7. Jason Roy: The Aggressive Opener With a Global Footprint

Jason Roy brought fearless opening stands to IPL franchises like Gujarat Titans and Delhi Daredevils. His PSL stint with Quetta Gladiators included a career-defining 145—one of the league’s best knocks.(Photo Credit - X)

8. AB de Villiers: The 360-Degree Genius Loved in Both Leagues

8. AB de Villiers: The 360-Degree Genius Loved in Both Leagues

AB de Villiers redefined T20 batting in IPL with RCB, while his short PSL stint with Lahore Qalandars highlighted his ability to thrill fans everywhere. His global fan-following boosts keyword visibility.(Photo Credit - X)

9. Dan Christian: The Globe-Trotting All-Round Specialist

9. Dan Christian: The Globe-Trotting All-Round Specialist

Christian played for multiple IPL teams including Delhi Capitals, RCB, and Sunrisers Hyderabad. His PSL tenure with Karachi Kings further showcased his finishing skills and tactical value.(Photo Credit - X)

 

 

 

10. Shane Watson: The IPL Champion Who Reinvented Himself

10. Shane Watson: The IPL Champion Who Reinvented Himself

Watson starred for Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, later bringing his power-hitting to PSL with Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators. His dual-league excellence remains one of cricket’s great stories.(Photo Credit - X)

