NewsPhotosTop IPL Players Who Will Feature In Delhi Premier League 2025: Priyansh Arya, Harshit Rana And...
Top IPL Players Who Will Feature In Delhi Premier League 2025: Priyansh Arya, Harshit Rana And...

The second edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) will be played from August 2 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The DPL 2025 will feature eight men’s teams and many prominent IPL players are set to feature in the Delhi based league.

Here's list of IPL stars who are set to play in DPL 2025:

Updated:Aug 01, 2025, 10:23 PM IST
Priyansh Arya (Outer Delhi Warriors)

Priyansh Arya made his IPL debut with Punjab Kings (PBKS) during IPL 2025 season and produced many match-winning knocks for his team. He scored 475 runs in 17 matches for Punjab Kings at a strike rate of 179.24 during the IPL season. After impressing everyone in IPL, Priyansh Arya is all set to play for Outer Delhi Warriors in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 and will look to help his team win the title. (Pic credit - IANS)  

Ishant Sharma (West Delhi Lions)

Veteran Indian pacer Ishant Sharma, who has played for many IPL teams so far, is set to represent West Delhi Lions in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025. Ishant was part of Gujarat Titans squad in the IPL 2025 season. (Pic credit - IANS)  

Harshit Rana (West Delhi Lions)

Harshit Rana, who has been the top pacer for Kolkata Knight Riders in the last few IPL seasons, is set to play for West Delhi Lions in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025. He picked 15 wickets for KKR during the IPL 2025 season. (Pic credit - IANS)

 

Ayush Badoni (South Delhi Superstarz)

Ayush Badoni, who has been a key batter for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the last few IPL seasons, is set to represent South Delhi Superstarz in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025. Badoni scored 329 runs for LSG at a strike rate of 148.19 during IPL 2025 season. (Pic credit - IANS)   

Digvesh Rathi (South Delhi Superstarz)

Digvesh Rathi, who made his IPL debut with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) during the 2025 season and impressed everyone with his spin bowling, is all set to play for South Delhi Superstarz in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025. Digvesh played 13 matches and took 14 wickets at an economy rate of 8.25 during the IPL 2025 season. (Pic credit - IANS) 

 

Nitish Rana (West Delhi Lions)

Nitish Rana, an IPL veteran, will play for West Delhi Lions in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025. Nitish played for Rajasthan Royals (RR) during IPL 2025 season, where he scored 217 runs at a healthy strike rate of 161.94. (Pic credit - IANS)

 

Suyash Sharma (Outer Delhi Warriors)

Suyash Sharma, who played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, will represent Outer Delhi Warriors in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025. Suyash picked 8 wickets in 14 matches for RCB during the IPL 2025 season. (Pic credit - IANS)

 

