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NewsPhotosTop players to hit centuries for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH in IPL 2026: Sanju Samson, Virat Kohli, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and...; check full list
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Top players to hit centuries for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH in IPL 2026: Sanju Samson, Virat Kohli, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and...; check full list

The 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has permanently etched its name into the history books. For the first time in the IPL's 19-year history, all 10 franchises have at least one player who has scored a century. From teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's explosive 103 to KL Rahul’s record-breaking 152 not out, the IPL season has delivered unforgettable knocks.  

Here is the complete list of players who hit centuries for each of the IPL 2026 team: 

Updated:May 16, 2026, 10:16 PM IST
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Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - Sanju Samson

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Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson leads the century tally in the IPL 2026 season with two explosive knocks, proving his class after moving to CSK. He scored the season's very first century with an unbeaten 115 against Delhi Capitals at Chepauk. He repeated the feat with an unbeaten 101 against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians, making him the only player with multiple tons this IPL season. (Pic credit: IANS) 

 

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Mumbai Indians (MI) - Quinton de Kock, Tilak Varma, & Ryan Rickelton

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Mumbai Indians (MI) - Quinton de Kock, Tilak Varma, & Ryan Rickelton

Mumbai Indians may be struggling on the points table, but their batting depth has produced the most centuries in the league. South African opener Quinton de Kock blasted a brilliant 112*, while young Indian star Tilak Varma joined the club with a classy 101*. However, it was Ryan Rickelton who stole the headlines, hammering a devastating 123 off just 55 balls against SRH, which included reaching his century in a blistering 44 deliveries - the fastest century for MI in tournament history. (Pic credit: IANS)   

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) - Virat Kohli

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) - Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, who holds the record for the most centuries in IPL history secured the historic "10 out of 10 teams" milestone. Opening the innings for the defending champions RCB against Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur, Kohli played a vintage, match-winning knock of 105 runs off 60 balls, raising his arms for his 9th IPL century. (Pic credit: IANS)  

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Rajasthan Royals (RR) - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

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Rajasthan Royals (RR) - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

In one of the most jaw-dropping innings of the tournament, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the teenage sensation from Rajasthan Royals, dismantled the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling lineup. Sooryavanshi, the young prodigy smashed a historic 103 runs off a mere 37 deliveries. His explosive innings included an astonishing 12 sixes. (Pic credit: IANS)

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Delhi Capitals (DC) - KL Rahul

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Delhi Capitals (DC) - KL Rahul

KL Rahul etched his name into the record books by smashing the highest individual score of the IPL 2026 season so far. Opening against Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals opener Rahul stayed unbeaten on a monumental 152* off just 66 deliveries. It was his 6th career IPL century and the highest individual score by an Indian batter in the history of the league. (Pic credit: IANS)  

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Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - Abhishek Sharma

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Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - Abhishek Sharma

Known for his fearless, aggressive approach at the top of the order, SRH opener Abhishek Sharma kept the "Orange Army" flying high. He tore through the Delhi Capitals bowling lineup to score an unbeaten 135* off 66 balls, spearheading SRH's batting identity this season. (Pic credit: IANS)

 

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Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - Mitchell Marsh

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Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - Mitchell Marsh

Australian powerhouse Mitchell Marsh brought his raw muscle to the LSG lineup. Facing RCB, Marsh put on an absolute masterclass in power-hitting, registering the fastest century in LSG history by crossing the 100-run mark in just 49 balls. He finished with a brutal 111 off 56 deliveries. (Pic credit: IANS)

 

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Punjab Kings (PBKS)- Cooper Connolly

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Punjab Kings (PBKS)- Cooper Connolly

Young Australian Cooper Connolly wrote his name into the record books during a high-stakes clash against SRH. Playing a magnificent knock under pressure, Connolly scored 107 runs off 59 balls for Punjab Kings, officially becoming the youngest overseas player to score a century in IPL history. (Pic credit: IANS)  

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Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - Finn Allen

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Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - Finn Allen

Chasing down a tricky target against Delhi Capitals, KKR’s Kiwi opener Finn Allen went into overdrive. Allen anchored and accelerated perfectly to finish on an unbeaten 100* off 47 deliveries, single-handedly pulling off a comprehensive victory for the Men in Purple. (Pic credit: IANS)

 

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Gujarat Titans (GT) - Sai Sudharsan

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Gujarat Titans (GT) - Sai Sudharsan

Always a reliable figure at the top order for GT, Sai Sudharsan combined elegance with aggression against the defending champions RCB. Sudharsan brought up a beautifully structured 100 off 57 deliveries, anchoring the Titans’ innings with absolute perfection. (Pic credit: IANS) 

 

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IPL 2026IPL 2026 centurions listIPL 2026 players centuries full listCSK MI RCB KKR PBKS GT LSG DC RR SRHSanju Samson Quinton de Kock Tilak Varma Ryan Rickelton Virat Kohli Vaibhav Sooryavanshi KL Rahul Abhishek Sharma Mitchell Marsh Cooper Connolly Finn Allen Sai Sudharsan
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