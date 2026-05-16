Top players to hit centuries for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH in IPL 2026: Sanju Samson, Virat Kohli, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and...; check full list

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The 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has permanently etched its name into the history books. For the first time in the IPL's 19-year history, all 10 franchises have at least one player who has scored a century. From teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's explosive 103 to KL Rahul’s record-breaking 152 not out, the IPL season has delivered unforgettable knocks.

Here is the complete list of players who hit centuries for each of the IPL 2026 team: