Top players who have failed to perform in IPL 2026 for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya and...; check full list
As the IPL 2026 season approaches the halfway mark, the cash-rich league has shown the usual mix of fireworks and fizzle. While youngsters like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Priyansh Arya have stolen the spotlight, several high-priced marquee players and seasoned veterans are struggling to find their rhythm.
Here is a list of top players who have failed to deliver for their respective teams till the 33rd match of IPL 2026:
Cameron Green (KKR)
The biggest talking point of the IPL 2026 season has been Cameron Green. After KKR acquired him for a staggering Rs 25.20 crore, Green has failed to provide the 'X-factor' they expected. In 7 matches, he has managed only 162 runs at an average of 27.00 and a strike rate of 151.40, and he notably didn’t bowl in the opening three games. With KKR languishing at the bottom of the table, pressure is mounting to replace him with other players. (Pic credit: IANS)
Rishabh Pant & Nicholas Pooran (LSG)
The duo of Rishabh Pant & Nicholas Pooran have been LSG’s biggest disappointments in the ongoing IPL 2026 season. Captain Pant has scored just 147 runs in seven matches (average 24.50, strike rate 132.43), drawing sharp criticism from experts and fans. On the other hand, Pooran has been unrecognizable - just 73 runs across seven innings. With LSG on a losing streak and languishing near the bottom, their marquee batters have left the middle order exposed. (Pic credit: IANS)
Suryakumar Yadav & Hardik Pandya (MI)
Star players Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya have struggled to find their typical rhythm in the IPL 2026 season so far, mirroring a difficult season for the Mumbai Indians (currently sitting 8th in the standings). Suryakumar has faced a significant dip in form compared to his stellar 2025 season, scoring just 157 runs in 7 matches at an average of 22.42 and a strike rate of 142.72. On the other hand, Hardik had a challenging season both as a leader and an all-rounder (97 runs with the bat and just 3 wickets) in 6 matches. His economy rate has been a particular point of concern, often exceeding 12-13 runs per over in recent matches. (Pic credit: IANS)
Ruturaj Gaikwad & Shivam Dube (CSK)
CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has failed to deliver with the bat in the ongoing IPL 2026 season. Despite the team sitting in the top half of the table with Sanju Samson firing as opener, Gaikwad’s own bat has been unusually quiet for a player expected to anchor the top order. His struggles have added pressure on a batting unit that has otherwise shown glimpses of stability. Another CSK player Shivam Dube has also disappointed, scoring just 128 runs in 7 matches with an average of 32.00 and a strike rate of 142.22. (Pic credit: IANS)
Axar Patel (DC)
As the captain and a vital all-rounder, much was expected from Axar Patel for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2026 season. However, he has struggled with both bat and ball. With only 6 wickets in 6 matches and a meager run tally, his promotion up the batting order has yet to yield results. While DC sits mid-table, they need their leader to regain his "MVP" form to secure a playoff spot. (Pic credit: IANS)
Riyan Parag (RR)
Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag has found it difficult to lead from the front with the bat. He has managed just 81 runs in 7 matches at a strike rate of 117.39 - numbers that don't justify his middle-order role. Fortunately for the Royals, other players have stepped up, keeping them in the top three. (Pic credit: IANS)
Jitesh Sharma (RCB)
Jitesh Sharma has had a disappointing batting performance for RCB in the ongoing IPL 2026 season, scoring 52 runs in 7 matches at an average of 10.40 and a strike rate of 110.63, struggling for impact compared to his explosive 2025 title-winning campaign. (Pic credit: IANS)
Travis Head (SRH)
Travis Head has had a mixed-to-struggling start to IPL 2026 for SRH, scoring 180 runs in 7 matches at an average of 25.71 and a strike rate of 144.00. His highest score is 46, and he has yet to score a century or half-century. (Pic credit: IANS)
Marcus Stoinis (PBKS)
Marcus Stoinis has had a limited impact as an all-rounder for Punjab Kings in the ongoing IPL 2026 season. In 6 matches, he scored 48 runs at an average of 24.00 and a high strike rate of 184.62 while taking 1 wicket. (Pic credit: IANS)
Glenn Phillips (GT)
Attacking New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips has had a disappointing performance for Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2026 so far, scoring just 67 runs in 6 matches at an average of 16.75 and a strike rate of 124.07. (Pic credit: IANS)
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