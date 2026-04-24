Top players who have failed to perform in IPL 2026 for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya and...; check full list

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As the IPL 2026 season approaches the halfway mark, the cash-rich league has shown the usual mix of fireworks and fizzle. While youngsters like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Priyansh Arya have stolen the spotlight, several high-priced marquee players and seasoned veterans are struggling to find their rhythm.

Here is a list of top players who have failed to deliver for their respective teams till the 33rd match of IPL 2026: