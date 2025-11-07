Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2981463https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/top-players-who-have-not-been-retained-by-rcb-upw-mi-dc-gg-ahead-of-wpl-2026-auction-check-in-pics-2981463
NewsPhotosTop Players Who Have Not Been Retained By RCB, UPW, MI, DC, GG Ahead Of WPL 2026 Auction - Check In Pics
photoDetails

Top Players Who Have Not Been Retained By RCB, UPW, MI, DC, GG Ahead Of WPL 2026 Auction - Check In Pics

During the Women's Premier League (WPL) retention announcements on November 6, 2025, many teams revealed several high-profile players as teams prepare for the mega auction, which will take place on November 27 in New Delhi.

With each franchise allowed to retain up to five players (maximum three capped Indians, two overseas, and two uncapped Indians), many star performers from the WPL 2025 season and the ODI World Cup like Deepti Sharma, Alyssa Healy and others were let go to allow for squad rebuilds.

Here's list of top players who haven't been retained by teams ahead of the WPL 2026 auction:

Updated:Nov 07, 2025, 10:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Deepti Sharma (UP Warriorz)

1/7
Deepti Sharma (UP Warriorz)

UP Warriorz have released India all-rounder Deepti Sharma ahead of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 auction, which will be held on November 27 in New Delhi. This is arguably the biggest shock, as Deepti was the Player of the Tournament in the recently concluded Women's ODI World Cup 2025, which India won after defeating South Africa in the final. (Pic credit: IANS)   

Follow Us

Laura Wolvaardt (Gujarat Giants)

2/7
Laura Wolvaardt (Gujarat Giants)

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt was the top run-scorer at the recently concluded Women's ODI World Cup 2025 in India. However, Gujarat Giants have released Wolvaardt ahead of the WPL 2026 auction and prioritised Australian duo of Beth Mooney and Ash Gardner due to overseas slot limits. (Pic credit: IANS)  

Follow Us

Alyssa Healy (UP Warriorz)

3/7
Alyssa Healy (UP Warriorz)

Ahead of the WPL 2026 auction, Australia skipper Alyssa Healy has been released by UP Warriorz for whom she was a marquee player and captain during the last season. (Pic credit: IANS)  

Follow Us

Meg Lanning (Delhi Capitals)

4/7
Meg Lanning (Delhi Capitals)

Ahead of the WPL 2026 auction, former Australia skipper and multiple World Cup winner Meg Lanning has been released by Delhi Capitals, which is a major surprise given she was their captain and led them to three consecutive finals. (Pic credit: IANS)  

Follow Us

Amelia Kerr (Mumbai Indians)

5/7
Amelia Kerr (Mumbai Indians)

Ahead of the WPL 2026 auction, New Zealand's Amelia Kerr was released by Mumbai Indians (MI), despite being one of the top all-rounders in the world and a consistent performer for the team. (Pic credit: IANS)  

Follow Us

Sophie Ecclestone (UP Warriorz)

6/7
Sophie Ecclestone (UP Warriorz)

Ahead of the WPL 2026 auction, England spinner Sophie Ecclestone, the top-ranked T20I bowler in the world has been released by UP Warriorz, which is a bit surprising. (Pic credit: IANS)  

Follow Us

Renuka Singh Thakur (RCB)

7/7
Renuka Singh Thakur (RCB)

Premier India pacer Renuka Singh Thakur has been released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ahead of the WPL 2026 auction,  which will be held on November 27 in New Delhi. (Pic credit: IANS)   

Follow Us
WPL 2026 auctionWPL auctionWPLWomen's Premier LeagueWPL 2026 Auction RetentionWPL 2026 Auction Retention ListWPL 2026 Auction Players Released ListWPL 2026 auction dateWPL 2026 Auction VenuesWPL 2026 Auction Player Not RetainedWPL 2026 Auction Non-Retention PlayersDeepti SharmaDeepti Sharma UP WarriorzDeepti Sharma Women's ODI World Cup 2025Deepti Sharma WPL 2026 AuctionLaura WolvaardtLaura Wolvaardt Gujarat GiantsLaura Wolvaardt WPL 2026 AuctionLaura Wolvaardt Women's ODI World Cup 2025Alyssa HealyAlyssa Healy UP WarriorzAlyssa Healy WPL 2026 AuctionMeg LanningMeg Lanning Delhi CapitalsMeg Lanning WPL 2026 AuctionAmelia KerrAmelia Kerr Mumbai IndiansSophie EcclestoneSophie Ecclestone UP WarriorzRenuka Singh ThakurRenuka Singh Thakur RCBSophie Ecclestone WPL 2026 AuctionRenuka Singh Thakur WPL 2026 Auction
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Delhi Capitals
5 Players Delhi Capitals Might Release To Increase IPL 2026 Auction Purse: Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk And...
camera icon15
title
Meet Jay Shah
Meet Jay Shah: Home Minister’s Son Who Revolutionized Indian Women’s Cricket; From Rs 1,000 A Match To Rs 15,00,000 And A World Cup Triumph
camera icon8
title
business success story
Meet 80-Year-Old Man Who Donated Rs 27,00,00,00,000, Is India’s Biggest Philanthropist — Not Ambani, Tata Or Adani; He Is…
camera icon5
title
Auto news
Thinking Of Buying An Automatic Car? Check 4 Pros And 3 Cons
camera icon12
title
China-America Trade War
End Of American Economic Supremacy? As China Plays Catch Up, India At A Bright Spot