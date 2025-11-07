Top Players Who Have Not Been Retained By RCB, UPW, MI, DC, GG Ahead Of WPL 2026 Auction - Check In Pics
During the Women's Premier League (WPL) retention announcements on November 6, 2025, many teams revealed several high-profile players as teams prepare for the mega auction, which will take place on November 27 in New Delhi.
With each franchise allowed to retain up to five players (maximum three capped Indians, two overseas, and two uncapped Indians), many star performers from the WPL 2025 season and the ODI World Cup like Deepti Sharma, Alyssa Healy and others were let go to allow for squad rebuilds.
Here's list of top players who haven't been retained by teams ahead of the WPL 2026 auction:
Deepti Sharma (UP Warriorz)
UP Warriorz have released India all-rounder Deepti Sharma ahead of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 auction, which will be held on November 27 in New Delhi. This is arguably the biggest shock, as Deepti was the Player of the Tournament in the recently concluded Women's ODI World Cup 2025, which India won after defeating South Africa in the final. (Pic credit: IANS)
Laura Wolvaardt (Gujarat Giants)
South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt was the top run-scorer at the recently concluded Women's ODI World Cup 2025 in India. However, Gujarat Giants have released Wolvaardt ahead of the WPL 2026 auction and prioritised Australian duo of Beth Mooney and Ash Gardner due to overseas slot limits. (Pic credit: IANS)
Alyssa Healy (UP Warriorz)
Ahead of the WPL 2026 auction, Australia skipper Alyssa Healy has been released by UP Warriorz for whom she was a marquee player and captain during the last season. (Pic credit: IANS)
Meg Lanning (Delhi Capitals)
Ahead of the WPL 2026 auction, former Australia skipper and multiple World Cup winner Meg Lanning has been released by Delhi Capitals, which is a major surprise given she was their captain and led them to three consecutive finals. (Pic credit: IANS)
Amelia Kerr (Mumbai Indians)
Ahead of the WPL 2026 auction, New Zealand's Amelia Kerr was released by Mumbai Indians (MI), despite being one of the top all-rounders in the world and a consistent performer for the team. (Pic credit: IANS)
Sophie Ecclestone (UP Warriorz)
Ahead of the WPL 2026 auction, England spinner Sophie Ecclestone, the top-ranked T20I bowler in the world has been released by UP Warriorz, which is a bit surprising. (Pic credit: IANS)
Renuka Singh Thakur (RCB)
Premier India pacer Renuka Singh Thakur has been released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ahead of the WPL 2026 auction, which will be held on November 27 in New Delhi. (Pic credit: IANS)
Trending Photos