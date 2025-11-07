Top Players Who Have Not Been Retained By RCB, UPW, MI, DC, GG Ahead Of WPL 2026 Auction - Check In Pics

photoDetails

During the Women's Premier League (WPL) retention announcements on November 6, 2025, many teams revealed several high-profile players as teams prepare for the mega auction, which will take place on November 27 in New Delhi.

With each franchise allowed to retain up to five players (maximum three capped Indians, two overseas, and two uncapped Indians), many star performers from the WPL 2025 season and the ODI World Cup like Deepti Sharma, Alyssa Healy and others were let go to allow for squad rebuilds.

Here's list of top players who haven't been retained by teams ahead of the WPL 2026 auction: