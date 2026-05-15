Top players with most centuries in IPL history: Virat Kohli at top, Chris Gayle at 4th spot; Sanju Samson at...; check full list 

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Jos Buttler, who currently plays for Gujarat Titans, sits second on the list of players with the most centuries in Indian Premier League history. The explosive wicketkeeper-batter has smashed 7 IPL centuries while representing Gujarat Titans (GT), Mumbai Indians (MI), and Rajasthan Royals (RR). The star opener has played 133 matches and scored 4,475 runs at an impressive average of 39.25. Known for his aggressive strokeplay and ability to dominate bowlers from the very first ball, Buttler has produced several memorable knocks over the years. His best IPL performance came against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he smashed a sensational 124 off just 60 deliveries, showcasing his power-hitting and match-winning ability on the big stage. (Pic Credits: @josbuttler/ Instagram)