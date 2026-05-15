Top players with most centuries in IPL history: Virat Kohli at top, Chris Gayle at 4th spot; Sanju Samson at...; check full list
Virat Kohli tops the list for most centuries in Indian Premier League history with 9 hundreds, while stars like Jos Buttler, KL Rahul and Chris Gayle continue to dominate the elite list. From Gayle’s record 175* to Kohli’s unmatched consistency, these iconic knocks remain some of the greatest moments in IPL history.
Shane Watson
Shane Watson scored 4 centuries during his Indian Premier League career from 2008 to 2020 while representing Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Rajasthan Royals. The explosive all-rounder scored 3,874 runs in 145 matches at an average of 30.99. One of Watson’s most memorable innings came in the 2018 IPL final against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he smashed a brilliant 117 off just 57 balls. His match-winning century played a crucial role in helping Chennai Super Kings lift the IPL trophy, making it one of the finest knocks in an IPL final. (Pic Credits: @srwatson/ Instagram)
Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill has registered 4 centuries in 129 Indian Premier League matches while scoring 4,333 runs at an impressive average of 39.75. The star opener currently leads Gujarat Titans, who sit second on the IPL 2026 points table with 16 points. Known for his elegant strokeplay and calm approach at the crease, Gill has emerged as one of the league’s most dependable batters. One of his finest IPL knocks came against Mumbai Indians, where he smashed a brilliant 129 runs, leading Gujarat Titans from the front and showcasing his dominance as both a batter and captain. (Pic Credits: IANS)
Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson, who currently plays for Chennai Super Kings, has registered 5 centuries in 188 matches since he started playing in 2013. He has scored 5,134 runs with an average of 32.08. His best performance was 119 off 63 balls for Rajasthan Royals against Punjab Kings. There have also been a few reports about giving the India captaincy to Sanju Samson, replacing Suryakumar Yadav due to his exceptional performance in the T20 World Cup and the current IPL season; however, there is no official confirmation yet. (Pic Credits: IANS)
Chris Gayle
Chris Gayle is one of the most destructive batters in Indian Premier League history and has smashed 6 IPL centuries in 142 matches during his career. Gayle has scored 4,965 runs at an impressive average of 39.72 while entertaining fans with his explosive batting. Gayle’s most iconic innings came during the 2013 IPL season against Pune Warriors India, when he hammered an unbeaten 175, still the highest individual score in IPL history. The legendary knock included 17 sixes and 13 fours, making it one of the greatest innings ever played in T20 cricket. (Pic Credits: IANS)
KL Rahul
KL Rahul has registered 6 centuries in Indian Premier League history since making his debut in 2013. The star batter has scored 5,699 runs at an impressive average of 45.95, making him one of the most consistent performers in the tournament. Rahul’s best performance came this season for Delhi Capitals against Punjab Kings, where he smashed a sensational 152, the highest individual score by an Indian batter in IPL history. He also became the first-ever player to score more than 1,000 IPL runs for three different franchises: Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, highlighting his remarkable consistency across teams. (Pic Credits: IANS)
Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler, who currently plays for Gujarat Titans, sits second on the list of players with the most centuries in Indian Premier League history. The explosive wicketkeeper-batter has smashed 7 IPL centuries while representing Gujarat Titans (GT), Mumbai Indians (MI), and Rajasthan Royals (RR). The star opener has played 133 matches and scored 4,475 runs at an impressive average of 39.25. Known for his aggressive strokeplay and ability to dominate bowlers from the very first ball, Buttler has produced several memorable knocks over the years. His best IPL performance came against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he smashed a sensational 124 off just 60 deliveries, showcasing his power-hitting and match-winning ability on the big stage. (Pic Credits: @josbuttler/ Instagram)
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli sits at the top of the list with the most centuries in Indian Premier League history. Representing only Royal Challengers Bengaluru throughout his IPL career, the batting superstar has smashed an incredible 9 centuries across 279 matches, highlighting his dominance and consistency in the tournament. Alongside his hundreds, Kohli has also registered 66 half-centuries while scoring a record-breaking 9,145 runs at an average of 40.10 the highest by any batter in IPL history. Recently, Kohli smashed a brilliant 105 off 60 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders, earning the Player of the Match award and taking RCB one step closer to securing a playoff spot in IPL 2026. (Pic Credits: @virat.kohli/ Instagram)
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