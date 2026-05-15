Top players with most centuries in IPL history: Virat Kohli at top, Chris Gayle at 4th spot; Sanju Samson at...; check full list 

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The Indian Premier League has witnessed some of the greatest batting performances in T20 cricket history. From Virat Kohli’s consistency to Chris Gayle’s explosive power-hitting, these legendary batters have dominated bowling attacks and entertained fans with unforgettable centuries that etched their names into IPL history.

Here’s a look at the players with the most IPL hundreds and the iconic knocks that defined their careers: