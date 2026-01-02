Top Records Virat Kohli Can Break In 2026

photoDetails

Virat Kohli records in 2026 could reshape cricket history as the Indian icon targets multiple elite milestones. From becoming the first batter to score 9000 IPL runs to joining Sachin Tendulkar in the 15,000 ODI runs club, Kohli’s numbers underline unmatched consistency. He is also set to overtake Kumar Sangakkara to become the second-highest international run-scorer. With ODIs as his sole international format and IPL 2026 approaching, Kohli’s focus and form make these records highly attainable. The year could redefine debates around modern-era greatness.