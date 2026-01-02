Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3002435https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/top-records-virat-kohli-can-break-in-2026-3002435
NewsPhotosTop Records Virat Kohli Can Break In 2026
photoDetails

Top Records Virat Kohli Can Break In 2026

Virat Kohli records in 2026 could reshape cricket history as the Indian icon targets multiple elite milestones. From becoming the first batter to score 9000 IPL runs to joining Sachin Tendulkar in the 15,000 ODI runs club, Kohli’s numbers underline unmatched consistency. He is also set to overtake Kumar Sangakkara to become the second-highest international run-scorer. With ODIs as his sole international format and IPL 2026 approaching, Kohli’s focus and form make these records highly attainable. The year could redefine debates around modern-era greatness.

Updated:Jan 02, 2026, 11:01 AM IST
Follow Us

1. First batter to reach 9000 IPL runs

1/11
1. First batter to reach 9000 IPL runs

Virat Kohli needs just 339 runs in IPL 2026 to become the first player with 9000 IPL runs, reinforcing his status as the tournament’s most consistent run-scorer for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Follow Us

2. Why This Matters for IPL legacy debates

2/11
2. Why This Matters for IPL legacy debates

Crossing 9000 IPL runs would widen Kohli’s gap over peers like Rohit Sharma, strengthening arguments that his IPL longevity and consistency outweigh title counts in all-time league greatness debates.

Follow Us

3. Second player to score 15,000 ODI runs

3/11
3. Second player to score 15,000 ODI runs

Kohli is 443 runs away from 15,000 ODI runs, a landmark only Sachin Tendulkar has achieved, highlighting Kohli’s unmatched run-scoring rate in modern 50-over cricket.

Follow Us

4. What This Means for ODI greatness rankings

4/11
4. What This Means for ODI greatness rankings

Reaching 15,000 ODI runs would place Kohli even closer to Tendulkar in cumulative impact, especially significant given fewer matches and a more competitive modern bowling landscape.

Follow Us

5. Becoming second-highest run-scorer in international cricket

5/11
5. Becoming second-highest run-scorer in international cricket

With just 42 runs needed to surpass Kumar Sangakkara, Kohli can move to second on the all-time international runs list, trailing only Tendulkar’s towering record.

Follow Us

6. Why This Matters for all-format comparisons

6/11
6. Why This Matters for all-format comparisons

Although Kohli now plays only ODIs, overtaking Sangakkara shows how dominant his peak years across formats were, a point explored earlier as reported earlier in our international records analysis.

Follow Us

7. Fastest to 28,000 international runs

7/11
7. Fastest to 28,000 international runs

Kohli is on the verge of 28,000 international runs, and his innings count could make this one of the fastest accumulations in cricket history.

Follow Us

8. What This Means for efficiency metrics

8/11
8. What This Means for efficiency metrics

Such a milestone would further underline Kohli’s superior runs-per-innings ratio, often cited in advanced analytics and discussed in our full analysis of modern batting efficiency.

Follow Us

9. India’s top ODI run-scorer vs New Zealand

9/11
9. India’s top ODI run-scorer vs New Zealand

Kohli needs under 100 runs to overtake Sachin Tendulkar as India’s highest ODI run-scorer against New Zealand, potentially achieved in the opening series of 2026.

Follow Us

10. Why This Matters for bilateral dominance

10/11
10. Why This Matters for bilateral dominance

Becoming India’s leading run-scorer against the Black Caps would reinforce Kohli’s reputation as a big-series player, especially relevant with ICC events approaching.

 

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
Virat Kohli records 2026Virat Kohli IPL 2026 runsKohli 9000 IPL runsVirat Kohli ODI records15000 ODI runs KohliVirat Kohli International RunsKohli vs Sangakkara recordVirat Kohli milestones 2026Kohli New Zealand ODI runsVirat Kohli statisticsKohli career recordsvirat kohli latest newsKohli ODI comebackKohli IPL legacyVirat Kohli all-time recordsKohli fastest milestonesKohli modern great debateVirat Kohli form 2026Kohli cricket historyKohli run charts
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
new year 2025
7 Bollywood Films You Should Watch Once In New Year 2026 In Case Missed In 2025!
camera icon14
title
cricket calendar 2026
Cricket Calendar 2026: 3 World Cups, IPL, WPL, NZ Series & More : Check Complete Cricket Schedule With Exact Dates; Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli Will Play These Many Matches...
camera icon8
title
New Year 2026
Major Money Rule Changes From January 1: PAN-Aadhaar Linking, ITR Filing & More– Check Full List
camera icon12
title
MS Dhoni retirement 2026
MS Dhoni, Lionel Messi To Cristiano Ronaldo: Sporting Icons Who Could Retire In 2026; Check Full List
camera icon8
title
8th Pay Commission
8th Pay Commission Effective From 1 January: Prospective Salary Hike Of Group D, C, B And A Employees Explained