Top Records Virat Kohli Can Break In IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Final - In Pics

Virat Kohli is on the brink of rewriting history as India gears up for a high-stakes clash against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 final. Over the years, Kohli has cemented his legacy as one of the greatest batters in cricket, but this final presents an opportunity to elevate his status even further. With multiple records within touching distance, Kohli has the chance to etch his name alongside the all-time greats. From surpassing Chris Gayle as the highest run-scorer in Champions Trophy history to breaking legendary marks set by Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, this match could be another defining moment in his illustrious career. Here are 10 records he can break on this historic night.

Updated:Mar 09, 2025, 09:01 AM IST
1. Most Runs in Champions Trophy History

Currently, Chris Gayle holds the record with 791 runs. Kohli, with 746 runs, needs just 46 runs to become the highest run-scorer in Champions Trophy history.

2. Most Runs Against New Zealand in ODIs

Sachin Tendulkar has 1,750 runs against New Zealand. Kohli, with 1,656 runs, can surpass this milestone with a 95-run innings.

3. Most Catches by an Indian in Champions Trophy

Sourav Ganguly holds the record with 12 catches. Kohli, at 11, needs just two more to claim the top spot.

4. Second-Highest Run-Scorer in Men's ODIs

Kohli is just 55 runs away from overtaking Kumar Sangakkara to become the second-highest run-scorer in ODI history.

5. Most Runs in ICC ODI Knockouts

With 530 runs, Kohli is already among the top scorers in ICC ODI knockout matches. A big innings can push him further up the list.

6. Fastest Indian to 1,800 Runs Against New Zealand

If Kohli scores 144 runs, he will reach 1,800 ODI runs against New Zealand in record time, surpassing Tendulkar.

7. Most Half-Centuries in Champions Trophy

Kohli currently has seven fifties in the tournament. Another fifty will put him on par with the highest tally in Champions Trophy history.

8. Highest Individual Score by an Indian in Champions Trophy Final

Shikhar Dhawan holds the record with 114 runs in the 2013 final. Kohli has a chance to surpass this in the 2025 final.

9. Most Runs in a Single Champions Trophy Edition by an Indian

Shikhar Dhawan's 363 runs (2013) is the highest by an Indian in a single edition. Kohli, with a big knock, could break this record.

10. Most Wins in ICC Finals by an Indian Player

If India wins, this will be Kohli’s fourth ICC title, equaling MS Dhoni’s record for most ICC trophies won by an Indian player.

