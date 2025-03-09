Top Records Virat Kohli Can Break In IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Final - In Pics

photoDetails

Virat Kohli is on the brink of rewriting history as India gears up for a high-stakes clash against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 final. Over the years, Kohli has cemented his legacy as one of the greatest batters in cricket, but this final presents an opportunity to elevate his status even further. With multiple records within touching distance, Kohli has the chance to etch his name alongside the all-time greats. From surpassing Chris Gayle as the highest run-scorer in Champions Trophy history to breaking legendary marks set by Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, this match could be another defining moment in his illustrious career. Here are 10 records he can break on this historic night.