Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2878283https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/travis-head-abhishek-sharma-as-openers-this-player-to-come-in-as-impact-sub-srhs-predicted-playing-xi-for-ipl-2025-clash-against-lsg-2878283
NewsPhotosTravis Head, Abhishek Sharma As Openers, THIS Player To Come In As Impact Sub: SRH's Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025 Clash Against LSG
photoDetails

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma As Openers, THIS Player To Come In As Impact Sub: SRH's Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025 Clash Against LSG

Under the leadership of Pat Cummins, Sunrisers Hyderabad will be locking horns with Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants in Match No. 7 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025  at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.  SRH will enter the contest with a facile 44-run win over Rajasthan Royals in their first game at the same venue while LSG lost their first match by 1 wicket to Delhi Capitals in Vizag. Take a look at the SRH predicted playing XI ahead of their IPL 2025 clash against LSG.

Updated:Mar 27, 2025, 04:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Travis Head

1/13
Travis Head

Australian star batter Travis Head will start the proceedings for SRH and will look to give a quick start to the team. Head was brilliant in the IPL 2024 for the franchise and he will look to do the same this season also. During SRH’s first game of IPL 2025, Head scored 67 runs off just 31 balls against Rajasthan Royals.

Follow Us

Abhishek Sharma

2/13
Abhishek Sharma

India’s star all-rounder Abhishek Sharma will be Head’s opening partner in the match against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2025. Sharma made 24 runs off just 11 balls, providing a quick start to SRH against Rajasthan Royals in their IPL 2025 opener.

Follow Us

Ishan Kishan

3/13
Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan who is playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad for the first time, smashed a century in just 47 balls against Rajasthan Royals in their IPL 2025 opener. He will look to continue his dream run in the game against Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday.

Follow Us

Nitish Reddy

4/13
Nitish Reddy

India’s star all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been one of the crucial members of the SRH for quite some now. Reddy will look to make the most of it in the IPL 2025 against Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday.

Follow Us

Heinrich Klaasen

5/13
Heinrich Klaasen

Star South African player Heinrich Klaasen scored 34 runs off just 14 balls in the IPL 2025 game against Rajasthan Royals, playing some attacking shots in the middle. His presence will bolster SRH's batting order in the game against Lucknow Super Giants.

Follow Us

Aniket Verma

6/13
Aniket Verma

Young talent Aniket Verma is known for his aggressive style of cricket and the young gun will hope to do the same in the Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday.

Follow Us

Abhinav Manohar

7/13
Abhinav Manohar

The Karnataka-based batter Abhinav Manohar is one of the hard hitters of the ball and he will look to show his finesse for SRH in the game against Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday.

Follow Us

Pat Cummins

8/13
Pat Cummins

SRH skipper Pat Cummins has been leading the team and under his captaincy, the Hyderabad based franchise made it to the finals of IPL 2024. Cummins will look to help his team lift the trophy this year in IPL 2025.

Follow Us

Simranjeet Singh

9/13
Simranjeet Singh

Young pacer Simranjeet Singh can bowl at any juncture of the game, be it with the new ball or the death overs, he does it all. He has saved his best for the IPL 2025 game against Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday.

Follow Us

Harshal Patel

10/13
Harshal Patel

Harshal Patel, who is the death bowling specialist for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, has been a stalwart bowler in the IPL history. Patel will look to dominate Lucknow Super Giants’ batters on Thursday.

Follow Us

Mohammed Shami

11/13
Mohammed Shami

India’s star pacer Mohammed Shami will lead the pace attack of the SRH alongside Pat Cummins. Shami has been instrumental with the new ball and will look to take wickets in the initial overs of the game.

Follow Us

Adam Zampa

12/13
Adam Zampa

Star wrist spinner Adam Zampa is likely to be SRH’s Impact Player in the upcoming IPL 2025 game against Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday.

Follow Us

SRH Full Squad, IPL 2025

13/13
SRH Full Squad, IPL 2025

Batters - Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby

Fast-bowling all-rounders - Nitish Kumar Reddy, Brydon Carse

Spin-bowling all-rounders - Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari

Wicketkeepers - Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen

Pacers - Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga, Jaydev Unadkat, Simarjeet Singh

Spinners - Adam Zampa, Rahul Chahar 

Follow Us
SRH vs LSGsunrisers hyderabad vs lucknow super giantsSRH vs LSG Predicted Playing XIIPL 2025IPL 2025 newsSRH Predicted Playing XISRH Predicted Playing XI Against LSGSRH Playing XISRH Playing XI vs LSGSRH Predicted XISRH Predicted XI vs LSGSRH vs LSG IPL 2025Travis HeadAbhishek SharmaIshan KishanNitish ReddyHeinrich KlaasenAniket VermaAbhinav ManoharPat CumminsSimranjeet SinghHarshal PatelMohammed ShamiAdam ZampaSRH squad IPL 2025SRH full squad IPL 2025Impact PlayerImpact player rule IPL 2025SRH Impact playerSRH Impact player ipl 2025SRH impact player vs LSG
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
Auto news
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Launched: Price At Just Rs...; Check Features & Specifications - See Stunning Pics
camera icon8
title
Indian Dishes That Are Actually Not Indian
Samosa To Dal Bhat: 7 Indian Dishes That Are Actually Not Indian
camera icon5
title
Auto news
Why You Should Not Drive Your Car On Low Fuel – Hidden Dangers You Must Know!
camera icon9
title
Fixed Deposit
Fixed Deposit Schemes Expiring On March 31: Check List Of 5 Banks Offering Big Interest Rates; SBI, PNB In List
camera icon11
title
highest T20 score ever
Top 10 Highest Scores In T20 Cricket History; Sunrisers Hyderabad Not At Top, Check Full List - In Pics
NEWS ON ONE CLICK