photoDetails

english

2878272

Under the leadership of Pat Cummins, Sunrisers Hyderabad will be locking horns with Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants in Match No. 7 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. SRH will enter the contest with a facile 44-run win over Rajasthan Royals in their first game at the same venue while LSG lost their first match by 1 wicket to Delhi Capitals in Vizag. Take a look at the SRH predicted playing XI ahead of their IPL 2025 clash against LSG.