Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma As Openers, THIS Player To Come In As Impact Sub: SRH's Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025 Clash Against LSG
Under the leadership of Pat Cummins, Sunrisers Hyderabad will be locking horns with Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants in Match No. 7 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. SRH will enter the contest with a facile 44-run win over Rajasthan Royals in their first game at the same venue while LSG lost their first match by 1 wicket to Delhi Capitals in Vizag. Take a look at the SRH predicted playing XI ahead of their IPL 2025 clash against LSG.
Travis Head
Australian star batter Travis Head will start the proceedings for SRH and will look to give a quick start to the team. Head was brilliant in the IPL 2024 for the franchise and he will look to do the same this season also. During SRH’s first game of IPL 2025, Head scored 67 runs off just 31 balls against Rajasthan Royals.
Abhishek Sharma
India’s star all-rounder Abhishek Sharma will be Head’s opening partner in the match against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2025. Sharma made 24 runs off just 11 balls, providing a quick start to SRH against Rajasthan Royals in their IPL 2025 opener.
Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan who is playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad for the first time, smashed a century in just 47 balls against Rajasthan Royals in their IPL 2025 opener. He will look to continue his dream run in the game against Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday.
Nitish Reddy
India’s star all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been one of the crucial members of the SRH for quite some now. Reddy will look to make the most of it in the IPL 2025 against Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday.
Heinrich Klaasen
Star South African player Heinrich Klaasen scored 34 runs off just 14 balls in the IPL 2025 game against Rajasthan Royals, playing some attacking shots in the middle. His presence will bolster SRH's batting order in the game against Lucknow Super Giants.
Aniket Verma
Young talent Aniket Verma is known for his aggressive style of cricket and the young gun will hope to do the same in the Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday.
Abhinav Manohar
The Karnataka-based batter Abhinav Manohar is one of the hard hitters of the ball and he will look to show his finesse for SRH in the game against Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday.
Pat Cummins
SRH skipper Pat Cummins has been leading the team and under his captaincy, the Hyderabad based franchise made it to the finals of IPL 2024. Cummins will look to help his team lift the trophy this year in IPL 2025.
Simranjeet Singh
Young pacer Simranjeet Singh can bowl at any juncture of the game, be it with the new ball or the death overs, he does it all. He has saved his best for the IPL 2025 game against Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday.
Harshal Patel
Harshal Patel, who is the death bowling specialist for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, has been a stalwart bowler in the IPL history. Patel will look to dominate Lucknow Super Giants’ batters on Thursday.
Mohammed Shami
India’s star pacer Mohammed Shami will lead the pace attack of the SRH alongside Pat Cummins. Shami has been instrumental with the new ball and will look to take wickets in the initial overs of the game.
Adam Zampa
Star wrist spinner Adam Zampa is likely to be SRH’s Impact Player in the upcoming IPL 2025 game against Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday.
SRH Full Squad, IPL 2025
Batters - Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby
Fast-bowling all-rounders - Nitish Kumar Reddy, Brydon Carse
Spin-bowling all-rounders - Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari
Wicketkeepers - Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen
Pacers - Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga, Jaydev Unadkat, Simarjeet Singh
Spinners - Adam Zampa, Rahul Chahar
