Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2866400https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/travis-heads-wife-all-about-jessica-davies-who-was-a-professional-model-in-pics-2866400
NewsPhotosTravis Head's Wife: All About Jessica Davies Who Was A Professional Model - In Pics Travis Head's Wife: All About Jessica Davies Who Was A Professional Model - In Pics
photoDetails

Travis Head's Wife: All About Jessica Davies Who Was A Professional Model - In Pics

In the world of cricket, Travis Head’s on-field heroics often steal the spotlight, but his wife, Jessica Davies, is equally captivating. A former model turned successful entrepreneur, Jessica has built a remarkable life beyond the cricketing world. Her journey—from the runways of Australia to managing thriving business ventures—proves she is much more than just a cricketer’s wife. With a strong social media presence and a passion for empowering women, Jessica continues to inspire. Here are 10 key takeaways about the woman who stands beside the Australian cricket star.

Updated:Mar 03, 2025, 08:55 AM IST
Follow Us

1. A Power Couple in Australian Sports

1/20
1. A Power Couple in Australian Sports

Travis Head’s explosive performances on the field are complemented by the unwavering support of his wife, Jessica Davies, making them one of cricket’s most admired power couples.

Follow Us

2. From Modeling to Business Ventures

2/20
2. From Modeling to Business Ventures

Jessica Davies has transitioned from a successful modeling career to becoming a thriving entrepreneur, running multiple restaurant businesses in Canberra and Sydney.

Follow Us

3. A Love Story That Started as Friendship

3/20
3. A Love Story That Started as Friendship

Jessica and Travis were friends before love blossomed. After years of dating, they got engaged in 2021 and tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in April 2023.

Follow Us

4. Social Media Sensation with a Strong Fanbase

4/20
4. Social Media Sensation with a Strong Fanbase

With close to 200k Instagram followers, Jessica engages fans by sharing glimpses of her personal life, from family moments to business updates and travel experiences.

Follow Us

5. A Devoted Mother to Their Daughter

5/20
5. A Devoted Mother to Their Daughter

Jessica and Travis welcomed their daughter, Milla Paige Head, in September 2022. She often shares adorable moments of motherhood, endearing her even more to her audience.

Follow Us

6. A Stunning Wedding at Carrick Hill

6/20
6. A Stunning Wedding at Carrick Hill

The couple’s picturesque wedding at Carrick Hill in Adelaide was nothing short of a fairytale, becoming one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings of 2023.

Follow Us

7. A Constant Presence in the Stands

7/20
7. A Constant Presence in the Stands

Jessica has been a strong support system for Travis, often spotted cheering him on during major cricket tournaments, including the ICC World Cup 2023 and Champions Trophy.

Follow Us

8. Entrepreneurial Success and Expansion Plans

8/20
8. Entrepreneurial Success and Expansion Plans

Jessica isn’t just resting on past achievements—she continues to expand her business empire while balancing her roles as a wife and mother.

Follow Us

9. Advocacy for Women in Business and Fashion

9/20
9. Advocacy for Women in Business and Fashion

Using her platform, Jessica champions women’s empowerment, inspiring many with her success in modeling and business, proving she’s more than just a cricketer’s wife.

Follow Us

10. A Glamorous Yet Grounded Personality

10/20
10. A Glamorous Yet Grounded Personality

Despite her glamorous lifestyle, Jessica remains down-to-earth, prioritizing family values, personal growth, and making an impact in both the business and sports worlds.

Follow Us

11/20
Follow Us

12/20
Follow Us

13/20
Follow Us

14/20
Follow Us

15/20
Follow Us

16/20
Follow Us

17/20
Follow Us

18/20
Follow Us

19/20
Follow Us

20/20
Follow Us
Champions Trophy 2025Travis Head Wifewho is Jessica DaviesJessica Davies modelTravis Head Jessica Davies weddingJessica Davies entrepreneurTravis Head familyJessica Davies InstagramTravis Head Jessica Davies love storyTravis Head wife businessJessica Davies restaurant ownerTravis Head marriage dateJessica Davies wedding photosTravis Head wife ageJessica Davies daughterJessica Davies Milla Paige HeadTravis Head Jessica Davies relationshipTravis Head wife professionJessica Davies careerJessica Davies net worthTravis Head wife picturesJessica Davies social mediaTravis Head wife modeling careerJessica Davies business venturesTravis Head wife cricket supportJessica Davies World Cup 2023Travis Head Jessica Davies family lifeJessica Davies lifestyleJessica Davies Australian modelTravis Head wife factsJessica Davies personal life
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Virat Kohli
Sachin Tendulkar To Virat Kohli: Indian Cricketers Who Have Played 300 Or More ODIs - In Pics
camera icon7
title
OTT releases this week
From Naadaniyan To Thandel: 7 OTT Releases You Can’t Miss This Week!
camera icon8
title
CSK
Matheesha Pathirana And...: 4 Overseas Players Who Will Start For CSK In IPL 2025
camera icon7
title
Bihar
35-Year-Old Widow Farmer From Bihar Finds Empowerment through Solar Pumps, Despite Zero Technical Knowledge
camera icon11
title
Top 10 Highest Paid Actors of 2024
Will Smith To Dwayne Johnson: Top 10 Highest-Paid Actors Of 2024 – Check Full List
NEWS ON ONE CLICK