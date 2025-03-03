Travis Head's Wife: All About Jessica Davies Who Was A Professional Model - In Pics
In the world of cricket, Travis Head’s on-field heroics often steal the spotlight, but his wife, Jessica Davies, is equally captivating. A former model turned successful entrepreneur, Jessica has built a remarkable life beyond the cricketing world. Her journey—from the runways of Australia to managing thriving business ventures—proves she is much more than just a cricketer’s wife. With a strong social media presence and a passion for empowering women, Jessica continues to inspire. Here are 10 key takeaways about the woman who stands beside the Australian cricket star.
1. A Power Couple in Australian Sports
Travis Head’s explosive performances on the field are complemented by the unwavering support of his wife, Jessica Davies, making them one of cricket’s most admired power couples.
2. From Modeling to Business Ventures
Jessica Davies has transitioned from a successful modeling career to becoming a thriving entrepreneur, running multiple restaurant businesses in Canberra and Sydney.
3. A Love Story That Started as Friendship
Jessica and Travis were friends before love blossomed. After years of dating, they got engaged in 2021 and tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in April 2023.
4. Social Media Sensation with a Strong Fanbase
With close to 200k Instagram followers, Jessica engages fans by sharing glimpses of her personal life, from family moments to business updates and travel experiences.
5. A Devoted Mother to Their Daughter
Jessica and Travis welcomed their daughter, Milla Paige Head, in September 2022. She often shares adorable moments of motherhood, endearing her even more to her audience.
6. A Stunning Wedding at Carrick Hill
The couple’s picturesque wedding at Carrick Hill in Adelaide was nothing short of a fairytale, becoming one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings of 2023.
7. A Constant Presence in the Stands
Jessica has been a strong support system for Travis, often spotted cheering him on during major cricket tournaments, including the ICC World Cup 2023 and Champions Trophy.
8. Entrepreneurial Success and Expansion Plans
Jessica isn’t just resting on past achievements—she continues to expand her business empire while balancing her roles as a wife and mother.
9. Advocacy for Women in Business and Fashion
Using her platform, Jessica champions women’s empowerment, inspiring many with her success in modeling and business, proving she’s more than just a cricketer’s wife.
10. A Glamorous Yet Grounded Personality
Despite her glamorous lifestyle, Jessica remains down-to-earth, prioritizing family values, personal growth, and making an impact in both the business and sports worlds.
