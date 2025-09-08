Updated ATP Rankings After US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz On Top, Jannik Sinner At 2nd, Novak Djokovic Jumps To...

photoDetails

english

2957296

The ATP rankings underwent significant changes after the US Open 2025, with Carlos Alcaraz reclaiming the World No. 1 spot after defeating Jannik Sinner in the final. The 22-year-old Spaniard started his fifth stint as World No. 1 on Monday, September 8 and 37th week overall at the summit.



Here's the updated ATP rankings featuring top 10 players: