Updated ATP Rankings After US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz On Top, Jannik Sinner At 2nd, Novak Djokovic Jumps To...
Updated ATP Rankings After US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz On Top, Jannik Sinner At 2nd, Novak Djokovic Jumps To...

The ATP rankings underwent significant changes after the US Open 2025, with Carlos Alcaraz reclaiming the World No. 1 spot after defeating Jannik Sinner in the final. The 22-year-old Spaniard started his fifth stint as World No. 1 on Monday, September 8 and 37th week overall at the summit.

Here's the updated ATP rankings featuring top 10 players:

Updated:Sep 08, 2025, 10:54 PM IST
1. Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) - 11,540 points

1. Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) - 11,540 points

Carlos Alcaraz reclaimed the No. 1 ranking for the first time since September 2023 by winning his second US Open title and sixth Major overall, defeating Jannik Sinner 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the final. (Pic credit: US Open Tennis On X)  

2. Jannik Sinner (Italy) - 10,780 points

2. Jannik Sinner (Italy) - 10,780 points

Jannik Sinner lost his No. 1 ranking after a 65-week reign, dropping to No. 2 following his loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the US Open 2025 final. (Pic credit: Jannik Sinner On X)  

3. Alexander Zverev (Germany) - 5,930 points

3. Alexander Zverev (Germany) - 5,930 points

Alexander Zverev remains at No. 3 despite an earlier-than-expected exit at the US Open 2025. His consistent performance throughout 2025 has kept him in the top tier. (Pic credit: ATP Tour On X)  

4. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) - 4,830 points

4. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) - 4,830 points

Novak Djokovic climbed to No. 4 after reaching the US Open semifinals, where he lost to Alcaraz 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-2. The 700 points earned from the semifinal run marked a significant gain for the 38-year-old, who reached the semifinals at all four Majors this year. (Pic credit: ATP Tour On X)  

5. Taylor Fritz (USA) - 4,675 points

5. Taylor Fritz (USA) - 4,675 points

Taylor Fritz slipped to No. 5 after a quarterfinal exit at the US Open 2025 tournament. However, he remains a strong contender in the American contingent and is in the race for the ATP Finals. (Pic credit: ATP Tour On X)  

6. Ben Shelton (USA) - 4,280 points

6. Ben Shelton (USA) - 4,280 points

Ben Shelton maintained his career-high ranking of No. 6 despite a third-round retirement at the US Open 2025 due to injury. (Pic credit: US Open Tennis On X)  

7. Jack Draper (Great Britain) - 3,690 points

7. Jack Draper (Great Britain) - 3,690 points

Jack Draper dropped to No. 7 after withdrawing from the US Open in the second round due to an arm injury. (Pic credit: US Open Tennis On X)  

8. Alex de Minaur (Australia) - 3,545 points

8. Alex de Minaur (Australia) - 3,545 points

Alex de Minaur held steady at No. 8, maintaining consistency despite not advancing deep at the US Open 2025. His steady play keeps him in the top 10. (Pic credit: US Open Tennis On X)  

9. Lorenzo Musetti (Italy) - 3,505 points

9. Lorenzo Musetti (Italy) - 3,505 points

Lorenzo Musetti climbed to No. 9, capitalizing on his US Open performance and consistent 2025 season. (Pic credit: ATP Tour On X)  

10. Karen Khachanov (Russia) - 3,280 points

10. Karen Khachanov (Russia) - 3,280 points

Karen Khachanov slipped to No. 10, rounding out the top 10. His US Open performance was not enough to maintain his previous ranking. (Pic credit: ATP Tour On X)  

NEWS ON ONE CLICK