Updated ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Points Table After IND vs ENG Match: Australia On Top, England Qualify For Semi-Final, India At...
Updated ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Points Table After IND vs ENG Match: Australia On Top, England Qualify For Semi-Final, India At...

In a thrilling contest, England held their nerve to beat India by four runs and reach the semi-finals of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore on Sunday. With this, England became the third team to qualify for the semi-finals, joining South Africa and Australia.  

On the other hand, it was the third consecutive defeat for India in the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 and they are now left with a couple of tricky games.

Here is the updated points table of ICC Women's World Cup 2025 after IND vs ENG match:

Updated:Oct 19, 2025, 11:55 PM IST
1. Australia - 9 Points, +1.818 NRR, Qualified

1. Australia - 9 Points, +1.818 NRR, Qualified

Australia are one of just two unbeaten teams at the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 and the first side to have confirmed their place in the knockout stages. The Aussies, who have 9 points in 5 matches, opened their account with a win over New Zealand and have also beaten Pakistan and most recently India and Bangladesh, while their matchup with Sri Lanka was washed out. (Pic credit: IANS)

 

2. England - 9 Points, + 1.490 NRR, Qualified

2. England - 9 Points, + 1.490 NRR, Qualified

England reached the semi-finals of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 after beating India by four runs in a thrilling match at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore on Sunday. They become the third team to qualify for the semi-finals, joining South Africa and Australia. After their win against India, England now have nine points from five matches, same as Australia. (Pic credit: England Cricket)

 

3. South Africa - 8 Points, -0.440 NRR, Qualified

3. South Africa - 8 Points, -0.440 NRR, Qualified

South Africa, who have 8 points from 5 matches, have also qualified for the semi-finals of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025. They had earlier become the second team to seal their spot in the knockouts after New Zealand and Pakistan shared points in Colombo.

South Africa have had arguably the most compelling journey at the World Cup so far, having rebounded superbly from a heavy defeat to England. The Laura Wolvaardt-led side bounced back with successive wins against New Zealand, India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. (Pic credit: IANS)

4. India - 4 Points, + 0.526 NRR

4. India - 4 Points, + 0.526 NRR

With only one semi-final spot remaining, the pressure is squarely on India. The loss against England was the third consecutive defeat for India in the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 and they are now left with a couple of tricky games.

Hosts India, who are still in fourth place with 4 points, have no margin for error. They must win both of their remaining league matches - against New Zealand and Bangladesh - to have any chance of advancing. (Pic credit: BCCI)

5. New Zealand - 4 Points, - 0.245 NRR

5. New Zealand - 4 Points, - 0.245 NRR

New Zealand had to contend with sharing points alongside Pakistan in their most recent outing. They currently have four points in their tally with two games left. Having been boosted with a victory against Bangladesh, New Zealand's quest to reach the semis of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 have taken a hit since, with persistent rain meaning their fixtures against Sri Lanka and Pakistan were abandoned. Their final two games against India and England remain must-win outings for the White Ferns, who are currently fifth in the eight-team standings. (Pic credit: White Ferns)

6. Bangladesh - 2 Points, -0.676 NRR

6. Bangladesh - 2 Points, -0.676 NRR

After a promising start to the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, beating Pakistan, Bangladesh have suffered four successive losses where their batters have come under scrutiny. They showed some good signs against South Africa in Vizag on Monday and then again against reigning champions Australia at the same venue three days later, but fell short of victory on both occasions. (Pic credit: IANS)

 

7. Sri Lanka - 2 Points, -1.564 NRR

7. Sri Lanka - 2 Points, -1.564 NRR

Sri Lanka's only points so far have come via washouts, though they may have been a tad unlucky having to share the spoils after they posted a decent total of 258/6 against New Zealand. They have suffered defeats to India in the tournament opener, England and South Africa and will need a string of results to go their way to reach the knockout stages. (Pic credit: IANS)

 

8. Pakistan - 2 Points, -1.887 NRR

8. Pakistan - 2 Points, -1.887 NRR

For a second game in a row, Pakistan shared points with the opposition as rain had the final say in Colombo for their game against New Zealand. The second winless team at the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, Pakistan have lost games to Bangladesh, India and Australia. But their effort against the favoured Aussies was valiant, putting their batting lineup under real pressure in Colombo. They looked in good shape for a victory against England in Colombo before rain intervened.  (Pic credit: IANS)  

