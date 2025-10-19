photoDetails

In a thrilling contest, England held their nerve to beat India by four runs and reach the semi-finals of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore on Sunday. With this, England became the third team to qualify for the semi-finals, joining South Africa and Australia.

On the other hand, it was the third consecutive defeat for India in the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 and they are now left with a couple of tricky games.

Here is the updated points table of ICC Women's World Cup 2025 after IND vs ENG match: