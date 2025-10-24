Advertisement
NewsPhotosUpdated ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Points Table After IND vs NZ Match: India Qualify For Semi-Final, New Zealand Crash Out; Australia, England At...
Updated ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Points Table After IND vs NZ Match: India Qualify For Semi-Final, New Zealand Crash Out; Australia, England At...

India booked their berth in the semi-finals of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 after a 56-run win over New Zealand (via DLS Method) at Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, October 23. India's victory in a must-win clash ended New Zealand's campaign while breaking the hosts' streak of three consecutive losses. 

The result meant that the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India joined Australia, England and South Africa in the knockouts after their third win in six games, which brought their points tally to six points. 

Here is the updated points table of ICC Women's World Cup 2025 after IND vs NZ match:

Updated:Oct 24, 2025, 05:15 PM IST
1. Australia - 11 Points, +1.704 NRR, Qualified

Australia, who are the only unbeaten team at the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025, who have 11 points in 6 matches so far. After opening their account with a win over New Zealand, Australia registered victories over Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and England, while their matchup against Sri Lanka was washed out. (Pic credit: IANS)  

2. South Africa - 10 Points, 0.276 NRR, Qualified

South Africa, who have 10 points from 6 matches, have had arguably the most compelling journey at the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 so far. After a heavy defeat against England, the Laura Wolvaardt-led side bounced back with successive wins against New Zealand, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan. (Pic credit: Proteas Women On X)  

3. England - 9 Points, + 1.024 NRR, Qualified

England, who lost their last match against Australia by 6 wickets, have 9 points from 6 matches at the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 so far. (Pic credit: England Cricket On X)  

4. India - 6 Points, + 0.628 NRR, Qualified

India secured a 56-run win through the DLS Method in their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 clash against New Zealand to secure a semi-final berth on Thursday. The result meant that the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side joined Australia, England and South Africa in the knockouts after their third win in six games, which brought their points tally to six points. (Pic credit: BCCI)  

5. New Zealand - 4 Points, -0.490 NRR

The loss against India on Thursday, October 23 ended New Zealand's campaign at the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. They have 4 points in 6 matches so far. (Pic credit: IANS)

 

6. Sri Lanka - 4 Points, -1.035 NRR

Sri Lanka's only victory at the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 has come against New Zealand. They have 4 points in 6 matches so far. (Pic credit: IANS)

 

7. Bangladesh - 2 Points, -0.578 NRR

Sri Lanka's only victory at the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 has come against Pakistan. They have 2 points in 6 matches so far. (Pic credit: IANS)

 

8. Pakistan - 2 Points, - 2.651 NRR

Pakistan haven't been able to win any matches at the  ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 and their only points have come via washouts. (Pic credit: IANS)

 

