India booked their berth in the semi-finals of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 after a 56-run win over New Zealand (via DLS Method) at Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, October 23. India's victory in a must-win clash ended New Zealand's campaign while breaking the hosts' streak of three consecutive losses.

The result meant that the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India joined Australia, England and South Africa in the knockouts after their third win in six games, which brought their points tally to six points.

Here is the updated points table of ICC Women's World Cup 2025 after IND vs NZ match: