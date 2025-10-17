Updated ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Points Table: Toppers Australia Qualify For Semi-Final, England Stay At 2nd, India At...
Australia became the first team to qualify for the semi-final of ICC Women's World Cup 2025 after their dominating 10-wicket win over Bangladesh at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, October 16. Defending champions Australia's unbeaten run in the tournament has solidified their position at the top of the points table.
After Australia's qualification, three more spots remain for the Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final as the tournament is near the pointy end of the group stage.
Here is the updated points table of ICC Women's World Cup 2025 after Australia's qualification for the semi-finals:
1. Australia - 9 Points, +1.818 NRR, Qualified
Australia are one of just two unbeaten teams at the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 and the first side to have confirmed their place in the knockout stages.
The Aussies, who have 9 points in 5 matches, opened their account with a win over New Zealand and have also beaten Pakistan and most recently India and Bangladesh, while their matchup with Sri Lanka was washed out. (Pic credit: IANS)
2. England - 7 Points, +1.864 NRR
England have 7 points in 4 matches of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 so far. Opening up with a dominant win over South Africa and also proving too strong for Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, the English have barely put a foot wrong at the World Cup so far.
They looked to be in trouble against Pakistan in Colombo on Wednesday, with some inclement weather allowing the side to remain unbeaten and move within striking distance of semi-final qualification. (Pic credit: England Cricket)
3. South Africa - 6 Points, -0.618 NRR
With 6 points in 4 matches, South Africa have had arguably the most compelling journey at the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 so far, having rebounded superbly from a heavy defeat to England. South Africa have claimed a trio of wins, against New Zealand and then India and then most recently Bangladesh to rise to third on the standings. (Pic credit: IANS)
4. India - 4 Points, +0.682 NRR
With 4 points in 4 matches, India are one of only three teams to boast a positive net run rate at the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 so far. After winning matches against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, India lost back to back matches against South Africa and Australia.
While being on the wrong end of the result, their performance against Australia - in a match that very much lived up to the hype - showed they have a batting lineup capable of going all the way. (Pic credit: BCCI)
5. New Zealand - 3 Points, -0.245 NRR
New Zealand, who have 3 points in 4 matches, were boosted with a victory against Bangladesh that kickstarted their campaign at the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, though their quest to reach the semis took a hit when persistent rain meant they had to share the points against Sri Lanka.
Their next assignment will be a must-win match against Pakistan, while their final two encounters against heavyweights India and England will determine whether they can make the semi-finals. (Pic credit: White Ferns)
6. Bangladesh - 2 Points, -0.676 NRR
After a promising start to the tournament, beating Pakistan, Bangladesh have suffered four successive losses where their batters have come under scrutiny. Bangladesh have two points in 5 matches of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025.
They showed some good signs against South Africa in Vizag on Monday and then again against reigning champions Australia at the same venue three days later, but fell short of victory on both occasions. (Pic credit: IANS)
7. Sri Lanka - 2 Points, -1.526 NRR
Sri Lanka's only points at the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 so far have come via washouts, though they may have been a tad unlucky having to share the spoils after they posted a decent total of 258/6 against New Zealand on Tuesday.
They have suffered defeats to India in the tournament opener and England more recently and will likely need to win all their remaining three fixtures to reach the knockout stages. (Pic credit: IANS)
8. Pakistan - 1 Point, -1.887 NRR
Pakistan, who are the other winless team at the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025, have lost games to Bangladesh, India and Australia. But their effort against the favoured Aussies was valiant, putting their batting lineup under real pressure in Colombo.
They looked in good shape for a victory against England in Colombo before rain intervened and now need to win all three of their remaining matches to have any chance of reaching the knockout stages. (Pic credit: IANS)
