Australia became the first team to qualify for the semi-final of ICC Women's World Cup 2025 after their dominating 10-wicket win over Bangladesh at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, October 16. Defending champions Australia's unbeaten run in the tournament has solidified their position at the top of the points table.

After Australia's qualification, three more spots remain for the Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final as the tournament is near the pointy end of the group stage.

Here is the updated points table of ICC Women's World Cup 2025 after Australia's qualification for the semi-finals: