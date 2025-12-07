Advertisement
Updated WTC 2025-27 Points Table After AUS vs ENG 2nd Ashes Test: Australia Continue To Be On Top, England Slip To 7th, India And Pakistan At...
Updated WTC 2025-27 Points Table After AUS vs ENG 2nd Ashes Test: Australia Continue To Be On Top, England Slip To 7th, India And Pakistan At...

Australia have solidified their position at the top the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings following a convincing eight-wicket victory over England in the second Ashes Test at The Gabba, on December 7, 2025. This win marks Australia's fifth consecutive victory in the WTC 2025-27 cycle, maintaining their perfect record and top position with 100% PCT and giving a significant blow to England's qualification hopes, who have dropped further down the table.

Here's the updated WTC 2025-27 points table after AUS vs ENG 2nd Ashes Test:

Updated:Dec 07, 2025, 09:58 PM IST
1. Australia On Top

Australia have made an emphatic start to the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. With their win in the pink-ball Test in Brisbane, they now have five wins from five matches, accumulating a perfect 100 Points Percentage (PCT). They are comfortably leading the field, having accrued 60 points with no deductions. (Pic Credit: ICC)  

2. South Africa At Second Position

The reigning champions South Africa remains a strong contender in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. They sit at the second place with a 75 Points Percentage (PCT) after securing a historic series win against India earlier in the cycle. (Pic Credit: Proteas Men on X)  

3. Sri Lanka At Third Spot

Sri Lanka are currently at the 3rd position in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 points table, with a Points Percentage (PCT) of 66.67 % from two matches played (one win, one draw). (Pic Credit: Proteas Men on X)  

4. Pakistan At Fourth Position

Pakistan, who last played Test series against South Africa, are currently 4th in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 points table with a Points Percentage (PCT) of 50.00. (Pic Credit: ICC)  

5. India At Fifth Spot

India, the two-time WTC runners-up, are currently in 5th position in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 points table with a Points Percentage (PCT) of 48.15%. India recently suffered a crushing 2-0 series defeat against South Africa at home. (Pic Credit: BCCI)  

6. New Zealand At Sixth Position

New Zealand currently holds the 6th position in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 points table, with 4 points and a Point Percentage (PCT) of 33.33% after one drawn match. They recently secured an impressive draw against the West Indies in their first match of the cycle. (Pic Credit: BlackCaps)  

7. England Slip To Seventh Spot

Following their 8-wicket loss in the Pink ball Ashes Test against Australia, England slipped to seventh position in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 points table. They currently have 26 points with a low Points Percentage (PCT) of 30.95. (Pic Credit: England Cricket)

 

8. Bangladesh At 8th Spot

Bangladesh are currently positioned 8th in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 points table, with a Points Percentage (PCT) of 16.66. (Pic Credit: Bangladesh Cricket)  

9. West Indies At 9th Position

West Indies currently sit at the bottom (9th) of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 Points Table, having accumulated 4 points with a Points Percentage (PCT) of 5.55% after six matches. (Pic Credit: Windies Cricket)  

