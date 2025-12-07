Updated WTC 2025-27 Points Table After AUS vs ENG 2nd Ashes Test: Australia Continue To Be On Top, England Slip To 7th, India And Pakistan At...

photoDetails

english

Australia have solidified their position at the top the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings following a convincing eight-wicket victory over England in the second Ashes Test at The Gabba, on December 7, 2025. This win marks Australia's fifth consecutive victory in the WTC 2025-27 cycle, maintaining their perfect record and top position with 100% PCT and giving a significant blow to England's qualification hopes, who have dropped further down the table.

Here's the updated WTC 2025-27 points table after AUS vs ENG 2nd Ashes Test: