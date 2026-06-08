Updated WTC 2025-27 points table after ENG vs NZ 1st test: Australia on top, England at 7th spot, India and Pakistan at...
New Zealand started their tour of England with a disappointing 115-run defeat in the first Test at Lord’s. Due to the result, New Zealand have slipped from second to fourth in the World Test Championships 2025-27 points table.
Here's the updated WTC 2025-27 points table after ENG vs NZ 1st test:
Australia On Top Of The Table
Australia remains completely dominant at the top of the World Test Championships (WTC) 2025-27 points table with a massive 87.50% PCT, winning 7 of their 8 games. They dominated the early stages of this cycle, largely thanks to a 3-0 sweep against the West Indies followed by a 4-1 win over England in the Ashes. (Pic credit: Cricket Australia)
South Africa Comfortably Clear At Second Spot
Defending champions South Africa currently occupy second place in the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship points table with a points percentage of 75%. The Proteas have handled their business brilliantly so far, drawing away in Pakistan before registering a historic 2–0 clean sweep against India on Indian soil. (Pic credit: ICC)
Sri Lanka At Third Spot With Solid Start
Sri Lanka currently occupies 3rd place in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 points table. They made a solid start to their cycle with a 1-0 series win over Bangladesh at home (one win and one draw), giving them a strong early standing. Their unbeaten run keeps them highly competitive right behind the top two. (Pic credit: Sri Lanka Cricket)
New Zealand Slip To 4th Position
New Zealand currently sits in 4th place (tied with Bangladesh) in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings. The Black Caps slipped from 2nd position following a 115-run defeat against England in the opening Test at Lord's. (Pic credit: BlackCaps)
Bangladesh In Hunt
Bangladesh is currently sitting in joint 4th place in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 points table. They hold this position alongside New Zealand, following a strong run of form that included a historic 104-run victory over Pakistan in Dhaka, alongside their performances from the previous year. (Pic credit: Bangladesh Cricket)
India Face An Uphill Task
Typically a dominant fixture in the WTC finals, India currently finds itself at 6th place in WTC 2025-27 points table with a 48.15% PCT. A turbulent cycle featuring a grueling 2-2 draw against England and the heavy home defeat against South Africa has left them with plenty of ground to cover. With a high-stakes 5-match Test series against Australia waiting later in the cycle, their margin for error has effectively vanished. (Pic credit: BCCI)
England Gains Ground, But Climb Remains Steep
Ben Stokes-led England desperately needed a win against New Zealand after a painful 4-1 Ashes defeat at the hands of Australia earlier in the cycle. The 12 points earned at Lord's boosted their PCT from 31.67% to 37.88%. However, because of their 6 losses and 2 points deducted for slow over-rates earlier on, they remain stuck in 7th place for now. They will need to sweep the remaining two matches against the Kiwis to significantly disrupt the upper tier. (Pic credit: England Cricket)
Pakistan In Very Tough Spot
Pakistan are currently in a very tough spot in the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. They are sitting right at the bottom of the pile, down at 8th place out of the 9 competing teams. (Pic credit: PCB)
West Indies At Bottom Of The Table
In the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings, the West Indies are in 9th position. It has been a difficult cycle for the team, as they remain winless after playing eight Test matches. (Pic credit: Windies Cricket)
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