Updated WTC 2025-27 points table after ENG vs NZ 1st test: Australia on top, England at 7th spot, India and Pakistan at...

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Ben Stokes-led England desperately needed a win against New Zealand after a painful 4-1 Ashes defeat at the hands of Australia earlier in the cycle. The 12 points earned at Lord's boosted their PCT from 31.67% to 37.88%. However, because of their 6 losses and 2 points deducted for slow over-rates earlier on, they remain stuck in 7th place for now. They will need to sweep the remaining two matches against the Kiwis to significantly disrupt the upper tier. (Pic credit: England Cricket)