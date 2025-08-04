Updated WTC 2025-27 Points Table After IND vs ENG Test Series: Australia On Top, India Jump To Third; England Slip To...
India climbed up to the third spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings after registering a thrilling six-run win over England in the fifth Test at the Oval in London on Monday. On the other hand, England slipped down after the end of their series against India.
Here's the updated WTC 2025-27 points table after end of IND vs ENG Test series:
1. Australia On Top
Australia are at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings, having won all three matches they’ve played in this cycle so far. They have 36 points and a 100% PCT, showcasing their dominance in the early stages of the cycle. (Pic Credit: Cricket Australia)
2. Sri Lanka At Second Spot
Sri Lanka currently sit second in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings, having registered a victory and a draw in their two matches so far, giving them a points percentage of 66.67%. (Pic Credit: Sri Lanka Cricket)
3. India Jump To 3rd Spot
India jumped to the third spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings after their thrilling 6-run victory over England in the fifth Test at the Oval. The win at Oval gave Shubman Gill-led India crucial 12 points and they now have 28 points on the board and a points percentage of 46.67%. (Pic Credit: Md Siraj On X)
4. England Slip To Fourth Spot
England slipped to the fourth spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings after their defeat at The Oval against India. They have 26 points and a points percentage of 43.33%. Their position was also impacted by a two-point deduction for a slow over rate during the Lord’s Test. (Pic Credit: England Cricket)
5. Bangladesh Are Placed Fifth
Bangladesh are placed fifth in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings with just four points and a points percentage of 16.67%. (Pic Credit: Bangladesh Cricket)
6. West Indies At Sixth Spot
West Indies are at the sixth spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings with zero points after a 3-0 series loss to Australia. (Pic Credit: Windies Cricket)
7. South Africa, New Zealand And Pakistan
New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and yet to play a match in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle so far. (Pic Credit: Proteas Man)
