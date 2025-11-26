Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2989269https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/updated-wtc-2025-27-points-table-after-ind-vs-sa-test-series-australia-on-top-india-slips-below-pakistan-south-africa-at-2989269
NewsPhotosUpdated WTC 2025-27 Points Table After IND Vs SA Test Series: Australia On Top, India Slips Below Pakistan; South Africa At..
photoDetails

Updated WTC 2025-27 Points Table After IND Vs SA Test Series: Australia On Top, India Slips Below Pakistan; South Africa At..

The ICC World Test Championship 2025–2027 has officially begun, with nine top cricketing nations battling for the prestigious top two spots and a ticket to the grand final. With standings determined by the percentage of points won, every Test match has become crucial in the race to the summit.

After the conclusion of the India vs South Africa Test series, the latest points table has seen major movement. South Africa has climbed to the second position, showcasing strong early dominance, while India has dropped below Pakistan following their recent defeat. Here’s a look at the updated World Test Championship points table and where each team stands. 

 

Updated:Nov 26, 2025, 01:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Australia: 4 Matches. 4 Wins

1/9
Australia: 4 Matches. 4 Wins

Australia have made a perfect start with 4 wins from 4 matches, giving them a 100% points percentage, the highest so far in the championship standings.

 

Follow Us

South Africa: 4 Matches, 3 Wins, 1 Loss

2/9
South Africa: 4 Matches, 3 Wins, 1 Loss

South Africa sits second with 2 wins from 3 Tests and a 75% points percentage. Their recent historic series win in India boosted their campaign. 

 

Follow Us

Sri Lanka: 2 Matches, 1 Win, 0 Loss, 1 Draw

3/9
Sri Lanka: 2 Matches, 1 Win, 0 Loss, 1 Draw

Sri Lanka are placed third with a 66.67% points percentage, having won one Test and drawn one in their opening fixtures of the cycle. 

 

Follow Us

Pakistan: 2 Matches, 1 Win, 1 Loss

4/9
Pakistan: 2 Matches, 1 Win, 1 Loss

Pakistan currently hold fourth place with a 50% points percentage, winning one and losing one so far in the new championship cycle. 

 

Follow Us

India: 9 Matches, 4 Wins, 4 Loss, 1 Draw

5/9
India: 9 Matches, 4 Wins, 4 Loss, 1 Draw

India has already played 9 Tests, more than any team, but sits 5th with a 48.15% points percentage. They need a winning streak to fight after the whitewash against South Africa. 

 

Follow Us

England: 6 Matches, 2 Win, 3 Loss, 1 Draw

6/9
England: 6 Matches, 2 Win, 3 Loss, 1 Draw

England are placed sixth with 36.11%, after 2 wins from 6 Tests. They will require a stronger win in the ongoing Ashes series to stay in the qualification race.

 

Follow Us

Bangladesh: 2 Matches, 0 Win, 1 Loss, 1 Draw

7/9
Bangladesh: 2 Matches, 0 Win, 1 Loss, 1 Draw

Bangladesh sit seventh with a 16.67% points percentage, having played two Tests so far. They will be aiming for better consistency as the cycle progresses. 

Follow Us

West Indies: 5 Matches, 0 Wins, 5 Losses

8/9
West Indies: 5 Matches, 0 Wins, 5 Losses

West Indies are eighth with 0%, after losing all 5 Tests they have played so far. A turnaround is needed to move out of the bottom places.

Follow Us

New Zealand Yet to Start

9/9
New Zealand Yet to Start

New Zealand are ninth as they haven’t played a match yet in this WTC cycle. Their first series could shift the standings significantly once underway.

Follow Us
IndiaPakistanIndia vs South AfricaICC World Test Championship 2025-2027WTC Points tableAustralia top WTC standingsSouth Africa Test series win IndiaIndia WTC points percentagePakistan WTC standingSri Lanka Test cricket newsEngland Test results WTCBangladesh WTC positionWest Indies WTC 2025 strugglesNew Zealand WTC fixturesICC Test rankingsWTC latest tablecricket standings 2025-27WTC qualification race updatesESPN Cricinfo points table WTCICC World Test Championship 2025-2027 points tableWTC updated standingsIndia vs South Africa Test series resultSouth Africa WTC rankingIndia WTC rankingPakistan WTC points tableWorld Test Championship latest updateWTC cricket standingsTest cricket newsWTC2025-27 points systemupdated WTC table todayICC cricket updatesIndia cricket points tableSouth Africa Test cricket news
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
World
World’s 2nd Highest-Paid CEO: Meet Man From Ghaziabad Who Faced 400 Rejections, Serves On Uber And Bharti Airtel's Boards, And Now Leads Rs 11,60,00,00,00,00,000 Cybersecurity Firm; Check His Net Worth
camera icon7
title
EPFO
Basic Salary Under New Wage Code Explained: 50% Wage Formula And 15% In-Kind Limit To Impact EPF & Gratuity
camera icon12
title
tax-free countries 2026
Want A Tax-Free Life In 2026? Here Are The Best Countries To Move - From UAE To Monaco
camera icon10
title
Virat Kohli
Meet 5 Batters With Most ODI Centuries In IND Vs SA Rivalry: AB de Villiers To Virat Kohli - Check In Pics
camera icon7
title
8th Pay Commission
8th Pay Commission: Merge 50% DA And DR With Basic Pay, Pension; Grant 20% Of Pay As An Interim Relief From 1 Jan 2026, Demands Employee Body