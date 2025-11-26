Updated WTC 2025-27 Points Table After IND Vs SA Test Series: Australia On Top, India Slips Below Pakistan; South Africa At..
The ICC World Test Championship 2025–2027 has officially begun, with nine top cricketing nations battling for the prestigious top two spots and a ticket to the grand final. With standings determined by the percentage of points won, every Test match has become crucial in the race to the summit.
After the conclusion of the India vs South Africa Test series, the latest points table has seen major movement. South Africa has climbed to the second position, showcasing strong early dominance, while India has dropped below Pakistan following their recent defeat. Here’s a look at the updated World Test Championship points table and where each team stands.
Australia: 4 Matches. 4 Wins
Australia have made a perfect start with 4 wins from 4 matches, giving them a 100% points percentage, the highest so far in the championship standings.
South Africa: 4 Matches, 3 Wins, 1 Loss
South Africa sits second with 2 wins from 3 Tests and a 75% points percentage. Their recent historic series win in India boosted their campaign.
Sri Lanka: 2 Matches, 1 Win, 0 Loss, 1 Draw
Sri Lanka are placed third with a 66.67% points percentage, having won one Test and drawn one in their opening fixtures of the cycle.
Pakistan: 2 Matches, 1 Win, 1 Loss
Pakistan currently hold fourth place with a 50% points percentage, winning one and losing one so far in the new championship cycle.
India: 9 Matches, 4 Wins, 4 Loss, 1 Draw
India has already played 9 Tests, more than any team, but sits 5th with a 48.15% points percentage. They need a winning streak to fight after the whitewash against South Africa.
England: 6 Matches, 2 Win, 3 Loss, 1 Draw
England are placed sixth with 36.11%, after 2 wins from 6 Tests. They will require a stronger win in the ongoing Ashes series to stay in the qualification race.
Bangladesh: 2 Matches, 0 Win, 1 Loss, 1 Draw
Bangladesh sit seventh with a 16.67% points percentage, having played two Tests so far. They will be aiming for better consistency as the cycle progresses.
West Indies: 5 Matches, 0 Wins, 5 Losses
West Indies are eighth with 0%, after losing all 5 Tests they have played so far. A turnaround is needed to move out of the bottom places.
New Zealand Yet to Start
New Zealand are ninth as they haven’t played a match yet in this WTC cycle. Their first series could shift the standings significantly once underway.
