Updated WTC 2025-27 Points Table After IND vs WI 1st Test: Australia On Top, England At 4th Spot, India At...
India started their home Test season in style with a win by an innings and 140 runs against the West Indies in the first match of the two-game series in Ahmedabad on Saturday, October 4. The spectacular victory in Ahmedabad provided a valuable boost to Shubman Gill-led India in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Standings. The two-time finalists are currently third in the nine-team points table.
Here's the updated WTC 2025-27 points table after end of IND vs WI 1st Test:
1. Australia On Top
Australia are at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings, having won all three matches they’ve played in this cycle so far. They have 36 points and a 100% PCT, showcasing their dominance in the early stages of the cycle. (Pic Credit: Cricket Australia)
2. Sri Lanka At Second Spot
Sri Lanka currently sit second in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings, having registered a victory and a draw in their two matches so far, giving them a points percentage of 66.67%. (Pic Credit: Sri Lanka Cricket)
3. India At Third Spot
India are currently at the third place in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings. Their position in the cycle was consolidated following their dominant innings and 140-run victory over the West Indies in the 1st Test of the ongoing two-match home series at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. India currently have 55.56 PCT after six games in the 2025/27 cycle with three wins, 2 losses and one draw. (Pic credit: IANS)
4. England At Fourth Spot
England are at fourth place in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings. They have played 5 matches, with 2 wins, 2 losses, 1 draw, and 2 points deducted for a slow over rate. They have 26 points and a points percentage of 43.33%. (Pic credit: IANS)
5. Bangladesh Are Placed Fifth
Bangladesh are placed fifth in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings. They have played 2 matches so far (both against Sri Lanka), securing 4 points from one draw, which gives them a PCT of 16.67%. (Pic Credit: Bangladesh Cricket)
6. West Indies At Sixth Spot
West Indies are at the sixth spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings with zero points, having lost all four 4 Test matches in the ongoing cycle so far. (Pic Credit: Windies Cricket)
7. South Africa, New Zealand And Pakistan
New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and yet to play a match in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle so far. (Pic Credit: Proteas Man)
Trending Photos