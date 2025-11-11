Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2983080https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/updated-wtc-2025-27-points-table-ahead-of-ind-vs-sa-test-series-australia-on-top-india-at-3rd-spot-south-africa-pakistan-at-2983080
NewsPhotosUpdated WTC 2025-27 Points Table Ahead Of IND vs SA Test Series: Australia On Top, India At 3rd Spot; South Africa, Pakistan At...
photoDetails

Updated WTC 2025-27 Points Table Ahead Of IND vs SA Test Series: Australia On Top, India At 3rd Spot; South Africa, Pakistan At...

The race for a spot in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 final is set to intensify as India are all set to host reigning WTC champions South Africa in a crucial two-match Test series, starting November 14th at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata. With valuable WTC points on the line, both India and South Africa will be looking to solidify their position in the upper half of the standings before the current cycle gains full momentum.

Here's the updated WTC 2025-27 points table before the start of IND vs SA Test series:

Updated:Nov 11, 2025, 07:21 PM IST
Follow Us

1. Australia On Top

1/8
1. Australia On Top

Australia are at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings, having won all three matches they’ve played in this cycle so far. They have 36 points and a 100% PCT, showcasing their dominance in the early stages of the cycle. They face a tougher task when they host arch-rival England in a five-match Ashes series that commences in Perth on November 21. (Pic Credit: Cricket Australia)

 

Follow Us

2. Sri Lanka At Second Spot

2/8
2. Sri Lanka At Second Spot

Sri Lanka currently sit second in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings, having registered a victory and a draw in their two matches so far, giving them a points percentage of 66.67%. (Pic Credit: Sri Lanka Cricket)    

Follow Us

3. India At Third Spot

3/8
3. India At Third Spot

Shubman Gill-led India are currently in the third position in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-2027 standings, with 52 points and a Points Percentage (PCT) of 61.90%. India will be reasonably happy with the start they have made to the current campaign, with a 2-2 result in England followed by a clinical clean sweep of the West Indies at home. (Pic Credit: BCCI)  

Follow Us

4. South Africa At Fourth Position

4/8
4. South Africa At Fourth Position

World Test Championship holders South Africa are positioned 4th with 12 points and a Points Percentage (PCT) of 50%. Their sole series so far ended in a 1-1 split against Pakistan away from home. South Africa showed some good signs when drawing their only series this cycle in Pakistan and will be looking to keep that momentum going in the upcoming two-match series in India. (Pic credit: Proteas Men)

Follow Us

5. Pakistan At 5th Spot

5/8
5. Pakistan At 5th Spot

Pakistan currently holds 5th position in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-2027 standings with a point percentage (PCT) of 50.00. They played a drawn home Tests against South Africa to start the cycle and won't be seen again in red-ball cricket until 2026 when they travel to Bangladesh for another two-match series. (Pic Credit: ICC)

 

Follow Us

6. England At Sixth Position

6/8
6. England At Sixth Position

England's current position in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings is 6th with a Points Percentage (PCT) of 43.33. A 2-2 series result at home against India was a decent start to the cycle for Ben Stokes-led side, who will be targeting an improved performance when they take on Australia in the battle for the Ashes from November 21. (Pic Credit: IANS)

 

Follow Us

7. Bangladesh At Seventh Spot

7/8
7. Bangladesh At Seventh Spot

Bangladesh's current position in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings for the 2025-2027 cycle is 7th place, with a Points Percentage (PCT) of 16.67%. A draw against Sri Lanka in Galle was enough for Bangladesh to pick up their first points of the cycle and Najmul Hossain Shanto's side will be looking for more when they travel to Pakistan for a two-match series in the first half of 2026. (Pic Credit: Bangladesh Cricket)

 

Follow Us

8. New Zealand Yet To Open Account

8/8
8. New Zealand Yet To Open Account

New Zealand are currently in the 8th position in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings, as they have not yet started their campaign in the current cycle. They will be in action from the start of December for a three-match series at home against the West Indies. (Pic Credit: BlackCaps)  

Follow Us
WTC 2025-27 Points TableWorld Test Championship Points Tablewtc standingsUpdated WTC 2025-27 Points TableWorld Test Championship 2025-27 standingsWTC 2025-27 standingsWTC 2025-27 Points Table IndiaWTC 2025-27 Points Table Team IndiaWTC 2025-27 Points Table AustraliaWTC 2025-27 Points Table Sri LankaWTC 2025-27 Points Table EnglandWTC 2025-27 Points Table BangladeshWTC 2025-27 Points Table West IndiesWTC 2025-27 Points Table South AfricaWTC 2025-27 Points Table New ZealandWTC 2025-27 Points Table PakistanInd vs SAIND vs SA Test seriesindia vs south africa test seriesWTC standings updateLatest WTC Standings
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Private Railway Station In India
India's First Private Railway Station: Offers Experience Like Airport; Not In Delhi Or Mumbai, It Is In...
camera icon7
title
Ira Singhal
Meet Ira Singhal: Cleared UPSC 4 Times, Secured AIR 1 In 2014, Lives With Permanent Spine Disorder — Know Her Life Challenges And Journey
camera icon7
title
EPS95
EPS-95 Update: EPFO May Raise Salary Cap From Rs 15,000 To Rs 25,000, Benefiting Over 6.5 Crore Employees And Increasing Monthly Pension Contributions By 66%
camera icon12
title
Comet 3I/ATLAS
Visitor From Stars: Astonishing Journey Of Interstellar Comet 3I ATLAS And What It Tells Us About The Cosmos - Check All Updates
camera icon7
title
Dharmendra
Dharmendra’s Health Update: As Fans Pray For Bollywood Legend, Here’s A Look At His Illustrious Career, IMPRESSIVE Net Worth, Prestigious Awards And Early Education