Updated WTC 2025-27 Points Table Ahead Of IND vs SA Test Series: Australia On Top, India At 3rd Spot; South Africa, Pakistan At...
The race for a spot in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 final is set to intensify as India are all set to host reigning WTC champions South Africa in a crucial two-match Test series, starting November 14th at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata. With valuable WTC points on the line, both India and South Africa will be looking to solidify their position in the upper half of the standings before the current cycle gains full momentum.
Here's the updated WTC 2025-27 points table before the start of IND vs SA Test series:
1. Australia On Top
Australia are at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings, having won all three matches they’ve played in this cycle so far. They have 36 points and a 100% PCT, showcasing their dominance in the early stages of the cycle. They face a tougher task when they host arch-rival England in a five-match Ashes series that commences in Perth on November 21. (Pic Credit: Cricket Australia)
2. Sri Lanka At Second Spot
Sri Lanka currently sit second in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings, having registered a victory and a draw in their two matches so far, giving them a points percentage of 66.67%. (Pic Credit: Sri Lanka Cricket)
3. India At Third Spot
Shubman Gill-led India are currently in the third position in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-2027 standings, with 52 points and a Points Percentage (PCT) of 61.90%. India will be reasonably happy with the start they have made to the current campaign, with a 2-2 result in England followed by a clinical clean sweep of the West Indies at home. (Pic Credit: BCCI)
4. South Africa At Fourth Position
World Test Championship holders South Africa are positioned 4th with 12 points and a Points Percentage (PCT) of 50%. Their sole series so far ended in a 1-1 split against Pakistan away from home. South Africa showed some good signs when drawing their only series this cycle in Pakistan and will be looking to keep that momentum going in the upcoming two-match series in India. (Pic credit: Proteas Men)
5. Pakistan At 5th Spot
Pakistan currently holds 5th position in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-2027 standings with a point percentage (PCT) of 50.00. They played a drawn home Tests against South Africa to start the cycle and won't be seen again in red-ball cricket until 2026 when they travel to Bangladesh for another two-match series. (Pic Credit: ICC)
6. England At Sixth Position
England's current position in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings is 6th with a Points Percentage (PCT) of 43.33. A 2-2 series result at home against India was a decent start to the cycle for Ben Stokes-led side, who will be targeting an improved performance when they take on Australia in the battle for the Ashes from November 21. (Pic Credit: IANS)
7. Bangladesh At Seventh Spot
Bangladesh's current position in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings for the 2025-2027 cycle is 7th place, with a Points Percentage (PCT) of 16.67%. A draw against Sri Lanka in Galle was enough for Bangladesh to pick up their first points of the cycle and Najmul Hossain Shanto's side will be looking for more when they travel to Pakistan for a two-match series in the first half of 2026. (Pic Credit: Bangladesh Cricket)
8. New Zealand Yet To Open Account
New Zealand are currently in the 8th position in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings, as they have not yet started their campaign in the current cycle. They will be in action from the start of December for a three-match series at home against the West Indies. (Pic Credit: BlackCaps)
