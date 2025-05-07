Urvil Patel IN, Shaik Rasheed OUT: CSK's Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025 Match Against KKR - In Pics
MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Ajinkya Rahane's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 57th match of the IPL 2025 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on May 7, Wednesday.
CSK, who have already been eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoffs race and are at the bottom of the points table with just two wins, will look to bring some respectability to their campaign.
Here's CSK's predicted Playing XI for IPL 2025 match against KKR:
1. Ayush Mhatre (Opener)
Ayush Mhatre played a sensational knock for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last match against RCB. The youngster is once again all set to open the innings for CSK against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 57th match of the IPL 2025 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Wednesday.
2. Urvil Patel (Opener)
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have signed Gujarat wicketkeeper-batter Urvil Patel as a like-for-like replacement for Vansh Bedi, who has been ruled out of the rest of IPL 2025 with injury. Urvil, who was the highest six-hitter in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25, is likely to make his CSK debut against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and play as an opener at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Wednesday. He is likely to replace Shaik Rasheed in CSK's playing XI.
3. Sam Curran
Sam Curran is set to bat at No. 3 for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their IPL 2025 match at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Wednesday.
4. Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja played an impressive knock for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last match against RCB. Once again, he is likely to bat at No. 4 spot for CSK in their IPL 2025 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their IPL 2025 match at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Wednesday.
5. Dewald Brevis
Young attacking batter Dewald Brevis is likely to bat at No. 5 spot for CSK in their IPL 2025 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their IPL 2025 match at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Wednesday.
6. Shivam Dube
Shivam Dube, who is known for his six-hitting ability, is likely to bat at No. 6 spot for CSK in their IPL 2025 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their IPL 2025 match at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Wednesday.
7. MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni will lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their IPL 2025 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their IPL 2025 match at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Wednesday. He is set to play the finisher role for his team with the bat against KKR.
8. Vijay Shankar
Vijay Shankar is likely to replace Deepak Hooda in CSK's playing XI in their IPL 2025 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their IPL 2025 match at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Wednesday.
9. Noor Ahmed
Noor Ahmed has been in sensational form for CSK with his leg-spin bowling in the IPL 2025 season. He will look to continue his heroics against KKR on Wednesday.
10. Matheesha Pathirana
Matheesha Pathirana has been off-color for CSK this season. His performance with the ball can decide CSK's fate against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their IPL 2025 match at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Wednesday.
11. Khaleel Ahmed
Khaleel Ahmed has produced an impressive performance for CSK with the ball in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. The left-arm pacer was expensive in the last game and he will look to bounce back against KKR on Wednesday.
12. Impact Player CSK
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are likely to use Anshul Kamboj or R Ashwin as their Impact Player in their IPL 2025 match against KKR on Wednesday.
Trending Photos