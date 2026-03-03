US–Israel strikes trigger global sports travel chaos: T20 World Cup 2026 teams stranded, F1 reroutes flights across gulf

photoDetails

english

3023066

US–Israel strikes on Iran have triggered major airspace closures across West Asia, disrupting global sports travel and tournament logistics. Zimbabwe’s cricket team remains stranded after the T20 World Cup, Formula 1 staff have been rerouted before the Australian Grand Prix, and multiple football leagues across Iran and Qatar have postponed fixtures. The ICC has activated contingency travel plans, while F1 reviews backup venue strategies for Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. Tennis players including Daniil Medvedev also faced delays in Dubai. The crisis highlights global sport’s reliance on Gulf aviation hubs and raises broader questions about scheduling resilience ahead of major 2026 tournaments.