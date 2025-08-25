Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2951491https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/us-open-2025-6-surprising-facts-every-tennis-fan-should-know-check-in-pics-2951491
NewsPhotosUS Open 2025: 6 Surprising Facts Every Tennis Fan Should Know - Check In Pics
photoDetails

US Open 2025: 6 Surprising Facts Every Tennis Fan Should Know - Check In Pics

The US Open 2025 has kicked off with major changes, historic prize money, and record-breaking fan engagement, making it one of the most exciting editions in tennis history. From tradition-breaking scheduling to honoring legendary players, here are five must-know facts about this year’s tournament. 

 

Updated:Aug 25, 2025, 04:51 PM IST
Follow Us

1. First-Ever Sunday Start

1/8
1. First-Ever Sunday Start

Breaking a 57-year tradition, the US Open began on Sunday, August 24, 2025, extending the tournament to 15 days instead of the usual 14. The move is aimed at enhancing fan participation and providing more match-day experiences.

Follow Us

2. Hawk-eye system

2/8
2. Hawk-eye system

Notably, the US Open also became the first Grand Slam to introduce the Hawk-Eye system, becoming the first Grand Slam to allow players to challenge the calls of the referee. 

Follow Us

3. Biggest Prize Pool in Tennis History

3/8
3. Biggest Prize Pool in Tennis History

This year, the US Open boasts a record $90 million prize fund. The men’s and women’s singles champions will each take home a jaw-dropping $5 million, the highest payday in tennis history.

Follow Us

4. Mixed Doubles Revamped

4/8
4. Mixed Doubles Revamped

The mixed doubles event has introduced shorter sets, no-ad scoring, and a $1 million prize during Fan Week. While the changes have sparked debate, they bring a new dynamic to the classic doubles competition.

Follow Us

5. Tribute to Althea Gibson

5/8
5. Tribute to Althea Gibson

US Open 2025 is paying a heartfelt tribute to Althea Gibson, a pioneer who broke racial barriers in tennis. Fans can witness Marvel comic tributes, commemorative pins, tribute videos, and live performances honoring her legacy.

Follow Us

6. Record Fan & Digital Engagement

6/8
6. Record Fan & Digital Engagement

The tournament’s Fan Week set new benchmarks, drawing over 239,000 visitors in six days. Online, more than 3 million devices accessed the US Open platform, a 59% increase from last year, reflecting its surging global appeal.

Follow Us

Why It Matters

7/8
Why It Matters

The US Open 2025 is not just about high-intensity tennis; it’s a blend of innovation, history, and inclusivity. From record-breaking financial rewards to honoring tennis legends, the event continues to evolve while staying true to its roots.

Follow Us

8/8

All Images:- X, US Open, Tennis.com

Follow Us
US Open 2025 factsUS Open 2025 Prize MoneyUS Open 2025 schedule changesUS Open 2025 Sunday startUS Open 2025 recordsAlthea Gibson tribute US OpenUS Open 2025 fan weekUS Open 2025 innovationsUS Open 2025 mixed doublesUS Open tennis 2025 highlights
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Bigg Boss 19
Who Is Bigg Boss FIRST Contestant Ashnoor Kaur? From Child Star To Social Media Sensation
camera icon7
title
Cheteshwar Pujara
4 IPL Teams That Featured Test Specialist Cheteshwar Pujara: RCB, CSK And...
camera icon15
title
Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 First Look
Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 First Look Revealed- GOOSEBUMPS Guaranteed! Watch Here
camera icon7
title
Technology
7 Game-Changing WhatsApp Features Launched in 2025 That Make Messaging Easier
camera icon8
title
Bigg Boss 19
Is The Bigg Boss Curse Real? 7 Contestants Who Tragically Passed Away Too Soon
NEWS ON ONE CLICK