US Open 2025: 6 Surprising Facts Every Tennis Fan Should Know - Check In Pics
The US Open 2025 has kicked off with major changes, historic prize money, and record-breaking fan engagement, making it one of the most exciting editions in tennis history. From tradition-breaking scheduling to honoring legendary players, here are five must-know facts about this year’s tournament.
1. First-Ever Sunday Start
Breaking a 57-year tradition, the US Open began on Sunday, August 24, 2025, extending the tournament to 15 days instead of the usual 14. The move is aimed at enhancing fan participation and providing more match-day experiences.
2. Hawk-eye system
Notably, the US Open also became the first Grand Slam to introduce the Hawk-Eye system, becoming the first Grand Slam to allow players to challenge the calls of the referee.
3. Biggest Prize Pool in Tennis History
This year, the US Open boasts a record $90 million prize fund. The men’s and women’s singles champions will each take home a jaw-dropping $5 million, the highest payday in tennis history.
4. Mixed Doubles Revamped
The mixed doubles event has introduced shorter sets, no-ad scoring, and a $1 million prize during Fan Week. While the changes have sparked debate, they bring a new dynamic to the classic doubles competition.
5. Tribute to Althea Gibson
US Open 2025 is paying a heartfelt tribute to Althea Gibson, a pioneer who broke racial barriers in tennis. Fans can witness Marvel comic tributes, commemorative pins, tribute videos, and live performances honoring her legacy.
6. Record Fan & Digital Engagement
The tournament’s Fan Week set new benchmarks, drawing over 239,000 visitors in six days. Online, more than 3 million devices accessed the US Open platform, a 59% increase from last year, reflecting its surging global appeal.
Why It Matters
The US Open 2025 is not just about high-intensity tennis; it’s a blend of innovation, history, and inclusivity. From record-breaking financial rewards to honoring tennis legends, the event continues to evolve while staying true to its roots.
All Images:- X, US Open, Tennis.com
