NewsPhotosUS Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Novak Djokovic In Straight Sets To Reach Finals
US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Novak Djokovic In Straight Sets To Reach Finals

Carlos Alcaraz has stormed into the US Open final with a commanding straight-sets victory over Novak Djokovic, defeating the 24-time Grand Slam champion 6–4, 7–6(4), 6–2 in Friday’s semifinals at Arthur Ashe Stadium. 

Updated:Sep 06, 2025, 07:39 AM IST
Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic

1/8
Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic

Carlos reaches finals of US Open 2025, A stunning straight-sets victory sees the young Spaniard move one step closer to another Grand Slam title.

 

Match Overview

2/8
Match Overview

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-2 in the semifinal at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The win sends him into his third consecutive Grand Slam final of the year.

 

Dominant Display

3/8
Dominant Display

Alcaraz has yet to drop a single set throughout the tournament. His dominance recalls Roger Federer’s flawless run at the 2015 US Open.

 

Novak’s Struggles

4/8
Novak’s Struggles

Djokovic, at 38, battled hard but could not match Alcaraz’s pace and intensity. His dream of a record 25th Grand Slam title will have to wait.

 

Youth vs Experience

5/8
Youth vs Experience

The semifinal showcased a classic clash of generations. Alcaraz’s energy overpowered Djokovic’s experience in key moments.

 

Djokovic’s Reflection

6/8
Djokovic’s Reflection

After the match, Djokovic admitted that age is making recovery tougher. He praised Alcaraz and Sinner, calling them “the new hurdles” of tennis.

 

Crowd Reception

7/8
Crowd Reception

Fans at Arthur Ashe cheered Djokovic warmly despite his loss. The Serbian star, once seen as a villain, is now embraced as an underdog.

 

Alcaraz’s Rise

8/8
Alcaraz’s Rise

At just 22, Alcaraz has already won five Grand Slams. His consistency and hunger continue to set him apart from his peers.

 

