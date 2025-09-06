US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Novak Djokovic In Straight Sets To Reach Finals
Carlos Alcaraz has stormed into the US Open final with a commanding straight-sets victory over Novak Djokovic, defeating the 24-time Grand Slam champion 6–4, 7–6(4), 6–2 in Friday’s semifinals at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic
Carlos reaches finals of US Open 2025, A stunning straight-sets victory sees the young Spaniard move one step closer to another Grand Slam title.
Match Overview
Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-2 in the semifinal at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The win sends him into his third consecutive Grand Slam final of the year.
Dominant Display
Alcaraz has yet to drop a single set throughout the tournament. His dominance recalls Roger Federer’s flawless run at the 2015 US Open.
Novak’s Struggles
Djokovic, at 38, battled hard but could not match Alcaraz’s pace and intensity. His dream of a record 25th Grand Slam title will have to wait.
Youth vs Experience
The semifinal showcased a classic clash of generations. Alcaraz’s energy overpowered Djokovic’s experience in key moments.
Djokovic’s Reflection
After the match, Djokovic admitted that age is making recovery tougher. He praised Alcaraz and Sinner, calling them “the new hurdles” of tennis.
Crowd Reception
Fans at Arthur Ashe cheered Djokovic warmly despite his loss. The Serbian star, once seen as a villain, is now embraced as an underdog.
Alcaraz’s Rise
At just 22, Alcaraz has already won five Grand Slams. His consistency and hunger continue to set him apart from his peers.
Trending Photos