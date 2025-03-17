Advertisement
Vaibhav Suryavanshi: 10 Facts About IPL 2025's Youngest Sensation - In Pics

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has always been a breeding ground for young talent, and in 2025, one name is making headlines—Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The youngest player in IPL 2025, this teenage prodigy has already caught the attention of fans and experts alike with his fearless approach and raw talent. Picked by the Rajasthan Royals, Suryavanshi is set to be a player to watch this season. But who is Vaibhav Suryavanshi beyond the numbers? Here are 10 must-know facts about the IPL’s newest young sensation!

Updated:Mar 17, 2025, 10:15 AM IST
1. Youngest Player in IPL History

1. Youngest Player in IPL History

At just 13 years old, Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest player ever to be picked in an IPL auction, bagging a ₹1.10 crore contract with Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2025.

2. A Rising Star from Bihar

2. A Rising Star from Bihar

Hailing from Tajpur village in Bihar, Vaibhav’s cricketing journey started at age four. His father sold his farm to support his dream, leading to his rapid rise in domestic cricket.

3. Explosive Batting Talent

3. Explosive Batting Talent

A powerful left-handed batter, Vaibhav showcased his hitting prowess by smashing an aggressive 104 off 62 balls against Australia U-19, recording the second-fastest youth Test century.

4. Impressive Domestic Cricket Record

4. Impressive Domestic Cricket Record

Despite his age, Vaibhav played first-class cricket for Bihar, scoring a match-winning 71 off 42 balls in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024, becoming India’s youngest List A fifty-maker.

5. Trial Heroics Secured His IPL Deal

5. Trial Heroics Secured His IPL Deal

Vaibhav earned his Rajasthan Royals contract after an electrifying trial, where he smashed three sixes in a pressure situation, impressing the team’s coaching staff.

6. Challenges in Making the RR Playing XI

6. Challenges in Making the RR Playing XI

With Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson as openers and experienced middle-order options, Vaibhav might not start in RR’s Playing XI but could get opportunities later in the season.

7. Guidance from Rahul Dravid and RR Management

7. Guidance from Rahul Dravid and RR Management

Rajasthan Royals’ strategic move to sign Vaibhav indicates a long-term vision, with legendary coach Rahul Dravid likely mentoring him for future success.

8. Who Controls His IPL Earnings?

8. Who Controls His IPL Earnings?

As a minor, Vaibhav’s earnings will be managed by his parents or legal guardians under Indian tax laws, with structured financial planning for his future.

9. A Future India Star in the Making?

9. A Future India Star in the Making?

Having already played U-19 cricket for India and excelled in domestic tournaments, Vaibhav Suryavanshi could be India’s next big cricket sensation.

 

10. Fans and Experts Watching Closely

10. Fans and Experts Watching Closely

Cricket fans and analysts are keenly observing how Rajasthan Royals develop Vaibhav, with expectations of seeing the young prodigy in action on the IPL stage soon.

